Police Oversight and Community Safety on Chrysalis Academy graduates

On Saturday, 6 April 2024, 223 young men from across the Western Cape, between the ages of 18–25 years-old graduated from the Chrysalis Academy. The young men commenced with their 3-month course in mid-January.

Minister Reagen Allen said: “I wish to congratulate each graduate for their perseverance in and completing this course. The Chrysalis Academy tests our young men and women across various levels and works to develop and empower them to fully take advantage of opportunities in the future. Young people should use all the skills and work experience they have obtained to positively contribute to their areas and communities.”

“The graduates have now also entered a 12-month employment opportunity through our Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and are placed in various entities. This includes Western Cape Government (WCG) departments, municipalities and the South African Police Service, amongst others. As the WCG we will continue to invest in this programme and in our youth, as the development of our young people remains a priority to us,” added Minister Reagen Allen.

Since Chrysalis was initiated in 2 000 by the WCG, more than 10 000 young people have graduated from the programme. The course consisted of various phases, and amongst others, the students received training in first aid, basic cookery, security training, peace officer training, welding, office administration and electrical circuitry.

The programme commenced with an induction, personal mastery, emotional intelligence, leadership, diversity, inclusion, drilling, and fitness. Along with this, it also has a curriculum in healthy living, environmental awareness, and conflict management, which is all done in an effort to develop important life skills.

