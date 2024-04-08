EMA systems disruption expected from 11 to 17 April

During this time, EMA will load nationally and centrally authorised product data to its Product Management Service (PMS) database. This is a crucial step in making structured and standardised human medicines data available for EMA systems, as well as EMA’s partners and stakeholders.

External users will experience downtime and decreased functionality on the following systems, and are advised to consequently plan their access:

Users of the systems impacted by these disruptions are advised to contact EMA’s Service Desk for any questions or concerns.