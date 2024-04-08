Neurons Launches Copilot, The First AI Copilot Powered by Neuroscience

Neurons introduces Copilot, a new suggestive add-on to their AI product. Get crystal-clear suggestions on how to make your content better. Get Neurons Copilot! You AI Copilot for effective creatives. Visit www.neuronsinc.com/neurons-ai for more.

AdTech company Neurons has just released the world's first AI copilot powered by neuroscience, a new suggestive add-on to their marketing AI.

Copilot blends the best of brain science and marketing in a super user-friendly way. It’s like having a marketing genius by your side making sure that your creative work is hitting the mark.” — Dr. Thomas Z. Ramsøy

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurons, the leading consumer neuroscience company, has released the first AI copilot powered by neuroscience, a new suggestive add-on to their marketing AI.With Neurons Copilot, users get personalized recommendations to optimize content for higher impact based on industry, platform, channel, and more. Copilot acts like an AI creative director when creating and designing marketing and ad campaigns for agencies or products. It tells users how to make content more effective, branding more visible, key messages more appealing, and much more.Neurons Copilot offers marketers, advertisers, and designers a clear path to achieve campaign goals by taking most of the guesswork out of advertising. Copilot generates intelligent insights in an instant and gives actionable recommendations on what to do next to achieve the purpose of almost any creative, from display ads through packaging to video, and more. The tool enables faster data-driven creative decisions and puts a stop to endless feedback loops so users can get more work done faster.Neurons AI is already giving top brands and agencies instant predictions on how customers will respond to their creative assets. The AI generates easy-to-grasp insights in seconds and helps test asset performance before going live, saving time and money on the content creation process. Copilot doubles down on this by giving users actionable recommendations on exactly how to maximize content performance to KPIs like attention, engagement, and memorability.Users can customize Copilot by setting specific asset goals to get fine-tuned insights, benchmarks, interpretations, and more. With Copilot, the Neurons platform now has a multi-layered benchmark system for both images and videos to cater to almost any use case. Benchmarks are based on nearly 14.000 exclusively commercial assets and close to 70.000 Areas of Interest (AOIs) like brand, product, copy, etc. Copilot also streamlines reporting processes with One-Click Reporting by eliminating manual reporting and generating insights that are easy to share with clients, fellow team members, and other key stakeholders.At its core, Copilot insights are powered by a Large Language Model (AI), which has been enriched with knowledge from key neuroscience publications based on the work of Neurons’ CEO and Chief AI Officer Dr. Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy. Neurons has put processes in place to feed Copilot with the latest vetted research findings of Dr. Ramsøy and the Neurons team. The tool is also continuously updated with curated findings from marketing, consumer psychology, and neuromarketing to offer the most current and effective insights.Dr. Ramsøy said: “Imagine having the world’s best marketing and neuromarketing knowledge at your fingertips. That’s exactly what we're bringing to the table with Copilot. It’s a game-changing tool that mixes the best of brain science and marketing in a super user-friendly way. Copilot doesn’t just explain the predictive results of how well your ads and content will do; it also gives you crystal-clear suggestions on how to make them even better. It’s like having a marketing genius by your side, making sure your creative work isn’t just hitting the mark but setting new benchmarks. With Copilot, we’re making it easier than ever to turn creative work into success, ensuring your content isn’t just seen but remembered.”About NeuronsNeurons is the world’s leading consumer neuroscience company, combining neuroscience and AI to predict consumer responses. Offering a suite of products to enable companies to optimize every part of their customer journey by predicting, understanding, and adapting to the customer decision-making processes. Visit neuronsinc.com for more.

Say Hello To Neurons Copilot