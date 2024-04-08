Minister Joe Phaahla leads World Health Day commemorative event in Tembisa, 8 Apr

South Africa joins the global community today (Sunday, 7 April) in commemorating the World Health Day, to raise awareness about the significance of addressing social determinants of health that influence access to quality health care.

Key social determinants that impact the health status of individuals and communities are, education, good nutrition, housing, and employment.

The day is celebrated annually to emphasise the need for society to collaborate to address the most pressing health challenges facing the world today. There is a growing need for all sectors of society to work together to create social, physical and economic environments that promote the attainment of full potential for health and well-being for all citizens.

The country continues to make strides to improve health status through the prevention of diseases and the promotion of healthy lifestyles, and to consistently improve the health care delivery system by focusing on access, equity, efficiency, quality and sustainability.

Despite several challenges which continue to negatively affect the government`s efforts to achieve the health outcomes, a lot has been done to strengthen the public health system, especially at the primary health care level which provides whole-person care for health needs throughout the lifespan, not just for a set of specific diseases.

We measure the outcome of our country’s health interventions through the life expectancy of South Africans, which has risen to 65 years in 2022.

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will on Monday, 08 April 2024, lead the World Health Day commemorative event in Tembisa, Gauteng as part of health sector countrywide activities. The event will be commemorated under the theme: “My health, My right”.

This theme relates closely to the goal of universal health coverage that South Africa is pursuing.

The country is endeavours to achieve the Universal Health Coverage are in line with the provisions of Section 27 of the Constitution, which provides that everyone has the right to have access to health care services, including reproductive health care services.

Universal health coverage means that all people of South Africa, no matter where they live, must have access to the health services that they need and that these health services must be free at the health facility where people receive care. South Africa plans to achieve the universal health coverage through the National Health Insurance (NHI).

Minister Phaahla will be joined by a number of leaders including Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and the representative of the World Health Organization Country Office, Dr Fabian Ndenzako.

Members of the media are invited to join the event scheduled as follows:

Date: Monday, 8 April 2024

Time: 9h00 – 11h00

Venue: Winnie Mandela Clinic, Tembisa - Ekurhuleni District

