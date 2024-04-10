New Market Study Reveals Consumer Expectations Amidst Impending Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Cessation
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive survey conducted by Sciera in February and March 2024 sheds light on consumer expectations following the anticipated cessation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in April 2024. The study, drawing from over 1,200 responses from ACP users, seeks to illuminate the path forward for service providers and policymakers by analyzing consumer awareness, the impact on Internet bills, and customer willingness to pay post-ACP.
Key Findings:
Low to Moderate Awareness:
Despite efforts by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to inform their users, awareness of the ACP program's end and its impact on Internet bills remains low to moderate. The highest level of awareness was noted in the Midwest, while the West reported the most significant non-awareness.
Service Provider Communication:
Only 30% of respondents were informed by their ISPs about the ACP's termination. Smaller ISPs have shown greater efficiency in informing their customers compared to the top 5 ISPs, which hold approximately 45% of the ACP subscriber market share.
Affordability Concerns:
The survey reveals a $20-35 monthly Internet bill as the affordable "sweet spot" for ACP users, with notable willingness to pay this range across both iOS and Android platforms. However, a significant portion of users, especially those using Android in the Western US, indicated a willingness to pay more. More than a third would prefer a price below $20, highlighting the economic vulnerability of the target demographic. About a quarter of users are willing to pay $35-50.
Regional Disparities:
Awareness of the ACP program's impact varies, with the West while the Midwest has the highest percentage of non-aware ACP users.
Implications for Service Providers and Policymakers:
The cessation of the ACP program poses a significant challenge for both consumers and service providers. With the funding set to expire in April 2024, the findings underscore the critical need for effective communication strategies from ISPs and the exploration of sustainable alternatives to support low-income households.
About Sciera Research
At Sciera, we are at the forefront of cutting-edge telecom analytics and research. Our commitment is to deliver groundbreaking insights that empower telecom businesses to make informed decisions in a rapidly changing landscape.
