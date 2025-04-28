Aroscop Unveils Exclusive Report on India’s Quick Commerce Trends

Quick Commerce Report

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aroscop , a leader in programmatic advertising and consumer insights, has released “Fast, Convenient, and Evolving: Unpacking Consumer Trends in Quick Commerce ”, offering a detailed analysis of how quick commerce platforms are transforming shopping experiences in India’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Using the company’s innovative Ask1 tool, the report captures key trends, challenges, and opportunities that brands and consumers face in this fast-evolving sector.Highlights from the Report- Impact of Product Reviews: 42% of respondents reported that product reviews and ratings had no influence on their purchasing decisions. This underscores the need for brands to explore alternative trust-building measures, such as personalized customer experiences.- Refund Challenges: Nearly 30% of participants frequently experienced issues with refunds. However, 50% of female respondents reported no such issues, indicating a disparity in user experiences across demographics.- Delivery Speed & Product Range: 22% of respondents expressed dissatisfaction with delivery speed, while 34% highlighted limited product variety as a major concern, particularly in categories outside groceries.- Consumer Preferences: While 42% of respondents ranked fast delivery as the most important feature, 28% of female respondents prioritized discounts and offers. Male respondents showed a preference for simplified return and replacement processes.How This Report Supports BrandsThe report provides actionable insights for brands to:- Diversify product offerings to meet broader consumer needs.- Enhance refund and return processes to improve customer trust.- Craft tailored marketing campaigns emphasizing speed, convenience, and value-driven promotions.How Consumers BenefitFor consumers, the report serves as a guide to choosing quick commerce platforms that align with their expectations. Highlighting pain points like refund issues and delivery delays empowers them to make informed decisions and enjoy a smoother shopping experience.Driving Key Takeaways for the IndustryThe Quick Commerce Report showcases the growing preference for quick commerce platforms over traditional e-commerce, particularly for groceries and daily essentials. However, it also highlights areas where brands can innovate to address consumer dissatisfaction and differentiate themselves in a competitive market.To gain deeper insights into India’s quick commerce landscape, Download the full Report.Contact: Arjun Som | arjun@aroscop.comCompany: Aroscop Tech, Inc.Visit www.aroscop.com for more information.

