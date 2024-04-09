Livivos, Inc. announces appointment of Mr. Jerry Mabary as Director of Commercialization
Accomplished leader in clinical liver disease market appointed to drive Livivos's commercialization efforts
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livivos, Inc., a San Diego-based biomedical device technology startup, has named Mr. Jerry Mabary as its Director of Commercialization.
— Dr. Pablo Prado
Mr. Mabary brings with him extensive expertise in product development and commercialization, boasting 30 years of executive experience in noninvasive diagnostic devices, specializing in gastroenterology and hepatology. As the former Vice President of Sandhill Scientific, Jerry successfully patented, developed, and brought to market a series of diagnostic products. These achievements resulted in seven patents, three CPT codes, incorporation into clinical practice guidelines, and widespread adoption of Sandhill’s technology within the medical community worldwide. Following the successful acquisition of Sandhill Scientific, Jerry joined Echosens as its inaugural US employee, where he played a pivotal role in commercializing the FibroScan® point-of-care product. Through his efforts, a CPT code was established, inclusion in clinical practice guidelines was secured, and Echosens emerged as a leading provider of ultrasound elastography technology in the US liver disease market.
Mr. Mabary’s addition to the Livivos team bolsters the company's commercialization capabilities, complementing its high-level technological and business proficiency. His track record of introducing a wide variety of modalities to the clinical diagnostic market will be instrumental in the success of Livivos's LiverScope®.
“Livivos’s mission is to make liver disease diagnosis and treatment assessment broadly available by providing accurate, rapid, and accessible Point-of-Care solutions. Mr. Mabary's expertise will significantly advance our entry into the liver disease diagnostic market,” says Dr. Pablo Prado, Livivos CEO and lead inventor of the company’s LiverScope® device. “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Mabary to our team.”
About Livivos
Livivos is introducing its LiverScope®, an innovative, Point-of-Care liver disease diagnostic device that has the potential to revolutionize how the disorder is detected, graded, and managed. The LiverScope® offers liver disease diagnosis capabilities similar to MRI’s in a compact, open, table-based form factor that can be set up in a clinical exam room and doesn’t subject patients to claustrophobic environments or loud noises. Livivos is working to obtain FDA clearance so that the LiverScope® will be available to patients across the US, with a long-term goal of placing it in clinical environments world-wide.
For more information, visit www.livivos.com.
