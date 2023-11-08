Livivos, Inc. announces appointment of Dr. Julio Gutierrez as Director of Clinical Development
Startup introducing LiverScope® device engages leading Scripps Health hepatologist
Dr. Gutierrez’s expertise will contribute substantially to our understanding of the liver disease diagnostic pathways.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livivos, Inc., a San Diego-based biomedical device technology startup, announced today that it had engaged Dr. Julio Gutierrez, Transplant Hepatologist, Clinical Associate Professor at Scripps Health as Director of Clinical Development.
Dr. Julio Gutierrez is an expert in the care of patients with liver disease and has significant experience in drug development. He has been an investigator in over 200 phase 1, 2 and 3 studies and an author of over 100 peer reviewed publications. Dr. Gutierrez also brings deep experience in the clinical and research applications of non-invasive tests (NITs) to detect metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).
Additionally, he has a strong presence in the pharmaceutical industry, having worked on both the contract research organization (CRO) and sponsor sides, making him a prominent figure in hepatology and clinical drug development. His experience as both a clinician and researcher has made Dr. Gutierrez acutely aware of the need for better point-of-care tests to assess the health of the liver.
The addition of Dr. Gutierrez to the Livivos team brings remarkable medical research and clinical expertise to the company, which already boasts high level technology and business proficiency. Dr. Gutierrez’s contributions to the introduction and validation of novel liver disease diagnostic modalities will be invaluable to the clinical value of Livivos’s LiverScope®.
“Livivos’s mission is to make liver disease diagnosis and treatment assessment broadly available by providing accurate, rapid, and accessible Point-of-Care solutions. Dr. Gutierrez’s expertise will contribute substantially to our understanding of the liver disease diagnostic pathways,” says Dr. Pablo Prado, Livivos CEO and lead inventor of the LiverScope®. “We are very excited to welcome Dr. Gutierrez to our team.”
About Livivos
Livivos is introducing its LiverScope®, an innovative, Point-of-Care liver disease diagnostic device that has the potential to revolutionize how the disorder is detected, graded, and managed. The LiverScope® offers liver disease diagnosis capabilities similar to MRI’s in a compact, open, table-based form factor that can be set up in a clinical exam room and doesn’t subject patients to claustrophobic environments or loud noises. Livivos is working to obtain FDA clearance so that the LiverScope® will be available to patients across the US, with a long-term goal of placing it in clinical environments world-wide.
