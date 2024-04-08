The New Trend: San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce Teams Up with TOOTRiS to Launch Child Care Benefit for its Members

TOOTRiS and SDRCC Team Up to Support Working Parents

Empowering Working Parents: A Step Forward in Work-Life Balance

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, in a move to support working parents across its network, has announced a new partnership with TOOTRiS, a leading provider of on-demand Child Care services. This collaboration is set to offer Chamber members exclusive, specialty pricing to TOOTRiS Premium, allowing them to tap into the platform with more than 200,000 licensed Child Care providers nationwide to search and enroll in care no matter where they live or when they work.

"We firmly believe in leading by example. Our partnership to offer specialty access to the TOOTRiS platform is a testament to our commitment to making the San Diego region the best place to live and work. By helping to alleviate the child care burden, we are empowering employers to support working parents and that also uplifts the entire San Diego community,” said Jerry Sanders, Chamber President and CEO.

“San Diego is a place for families to thrive, and as we look to the future of how we support working families, I couldn’t be more excited to see the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and TOOTRiS partnering to make sure the business community is at the forefront of solutions,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “Like the child care programs we’ve launched for our City workforce, I know employers will find success by addressing child care needs head on.”

The City of San Diego launched a pilot program in September of 2023 giving eligible city employees access to TOOTRiS Child Care Benefits.

San Diego County's Child Care Problem:

A lack of affordable Child Care is a nationwide issue. In San Diego County, a recent report shows nearly 75-percent of San Diego parents have a difficult time finding Care and nearly half of parents with children 5 years and younger lack sufficient access to licensed Child Care altogether. Coupled with rising costs, where the average San Diego family with two children now spends about 40-percent of their income on Child Care, and it amounts to parents dropping out of the workforce to care for their children, which leaves a ripple effect on the economy.

TOOTRiS Child Care Benefits Are a Proven Solution:

The Chamber is dedicated to turning the tide and lifting the Child Care burden on working parents and businesses by partnering with TOOTRiS, the largest Child Care platform in the country.

Through this partnership, Chamber members will receive specialty pricing to the TOOTRiS platform, offering a diverse range of Child Care solutions tailored to each family’s unique needs. Key components of the platform include:

• More Child Care Options: TOOTRiS offers access to over 200,000 unique programs across the country including centers, family Child Care programs, drop-in, after-school, summer camps, babysitters/nannies, and more.

• Real-Time Availability: Chamber member parents will receive 24/7 access to TOOTRiS to easily search and enroll directly with licensed Child Care providers and see real-time availability up to 12-months in advance.

• Improved Retention and Recruitment: By offering Child Care Benefits, Chamber members will be able to support the needs of their workforce, which will lead to higher employee retention and help attract top talent.

"Having been a CEO of a number of technology companies in San Diego, and in my role as Chair for the San Diego Regional Chamber, I've experienced the transformative impact of accessible Child Care on our workforce and the economic impact to our region first hand," said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "This partnership represents a convergence of our shared goals: to remove barriers for working parents and to solidify San Diego’s reputation as a city that not only nurtures businesses but also cares deeply for its families. We are setting a new standard for corporate-community collaboration, one that I believe will serve as a beacon for other cities to follow.”

About the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce:

The San Diego Regional Chamber is the hub for connections and collaboration among the regional business community and uses that clout to advocate for public policies and candidates that support economic growth and the creation of jobs for all businesses. As the largest local Chamber on the West Coast, representing more than 2,000 businesses and an estimated 300,000 jobs, the San Diego Regional Chamber is working to make the San Diego region the best place to live and work. For more information, please visit SDChamber.org or call 619-544-1300.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network with nearly 200,000 providers across the country. TOOTRiS provides a seamless Child Care benefits solution that meets the new CHIPS Program requirement by giving working parents direct access to the most affordable, accessible, reliable, and high-quality Child Care options. TOOTRiS is the first and only technology that unites key stakeholders (parents, providers, employers, government agencies) in a single platform, enabling employers to provide turn-key Child Care benefits in as little as 10 days to increase productivity and ROI, while their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need. For more information, go to tootris.com.