Dr. Twanna Carter Uplifts Black Women with "Melaninated Magic": A Celebration of Self-Love and Power
New Affirmation Journal Offers 180 Daily Affirmations to Spark Joy and Unleash Potential
'Melaninated Magic' is more than just a journal; it's a daily reminder that you are worthy, strong, and capable of achieving great things.”BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, ICF professional certified coach, and career coach, Twanna Carter, PhD, is proud to announce the release of her latest affirmations journal, "Melaninated Magic: 180 Affirmations to Nurture Your Soul and Unleash Your Black Girl Joy."
— Twanna Carter, PhD
This powerful journal is specifically designed to uplift and inspire Black women, helping them increase positive thoughts, decrease negative thoughts, and find happiness within themselves.
Dr. Carter, who has dedicated her career to empowering stressed and busy professional Black women, believes that the key to a happier and more fulfilled life lies in nurturing one's soul and embracing one's unique strengths. "Melaninated Magic" is a testament to this belief, offering a collection of 180 carefully crafted affirmations that encourage self-love, resilience, and joy.
"Black women face unique challenges and pressures in today's society," says Dr. Carter. "I wanted to create a tool that would help them combat negative self-talk and embrace their inner beauty and power. 'Melaninated Magic' is more than just a journal; it's a daily reminder that you are worthy, strong, and capable of achieving great things."
Each affirmation in "Melaninated Magic" is designed to resonate with the experiences and aspirations of Black women, providing them with a source of inspiration and motivation every day. By incorporating these affirmations into their daily routine, readers can foster a more positive mindset, reduce self-sabotage, and unlock their full potential.
"Melaninated Magic: 180 Affirmations to Nurture Your Soul and Unleash Your Black Girl Joy" is now available for purchase on twannacarter.com and on Amazon.com. It is a must-have for any Black woman looking to cultivate a more positive and empowered outlook on life.
Twanna Carter
Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLC
+ +1 4109147749
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other