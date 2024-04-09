AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces Four 2024 Silver Sponsors
EINPresswire.com/ -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards AlmaLinux OS, the free and community-governed open source enterprise linux distribution, today announced the following four organizations as 2024 silver-level sponsors:
BlackHOST - www.black.host
BlackHOST specializes in providing unmetered networking solutions ranging from 1 Gbps up to 100 Gbps utilizing data centers and network points of presence around the world. With customers ranging from web startups to global enterprises, the Switzerland-based company offers IT services for web hosting, unmetered VPS hosting, dedicated servers, and backup storage solutions. BlackHOST is returning as a silver level sponsor this year for the third year in a row.
“At BlackHOST, we don't just use open-source solutions; we actively contribute back to the community,” said Thomas Nuchatel, CTO, Black HOST LTD. “AlmaLinux OS embodies this spirit, providing a reliable and flexible foundation that allows us to innovate and deliver the best possible services to our customers. We're proud to be a part of its ongoing development.”
Hawk Host, Inc. - www.hawkhost.com
Hawk Host offers high-quality cloud web hosting, reseller hosting, semi-dedicated hosting, and cloud computers at an affordable price and with 24/7/365 support. The company was founded in 2004 and has since expanded its hosting network to seven international locations, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Toronto. This is Hawk Host’s second year as a sponsor for the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.
"Hawk Host is grateful for the hard work of everyone at AlmaLinux, and we're proud to put our support behind that work in any way we can," said Cody Robertson, CTO at Hawk Host, Inc. "AlmaLinux's dedication to the open-source community, operating transparency, and engineering standards all give us the utmost confidence that the future of AlmaLinux OS is in good hands"
OpenLogic by Perforce - www.openlogic.com
OpenLogic by Perforce offers end-to-end enterprise support and services for organizations using open source software in their infrastructure. With support for over 400 open source packages, guaranteed SLAs, and direct access to highly-experienced Enterprise Architects, OpenLogic customers receive open source support solutions through 24x7 ticket-based support, professional services and training. This is also OpenLogic’s second year as a sponsor for the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.
“The OpenLogic by Perforce team is excited to once again support AlmaLinux as a Silver-level sponsor in 2024,” said Javier Perez, Chief OSS Evangelist and Senior Director of Product Management at Perforce Software. “With the upcoming end of life for CentOS Linux, it’s more important than ever to have free open source CentOS alternatives like AlmaLinux. We look forward to working with the team at AlmaLinux, and to providing technical support and professional services to organizations working with open source AlmaLinux in business-critical applications.”
MEGWARE - www.megware.com
MEGWARE joins the foundation as a sponsor for the first time in 2024. In its long company history, MEGWARE Computer Vertrieb und Service GmbH has established itself as one of Europe's leading supercomputing specialists. Since its foundation in 1990, the Germany-based company has been able to draw on extensive experience in the development and installation of High Performance Computing (HPC) systems and Linux clusters. MEGWARE develops, designs, manufactures and markets new-generation supercomputers, several of which have been included in the TOP500 list of the world’s most powerful HPC systems.
“We are very pleased to support the AlmaLinux OS Foundation,” said Peter Großöhme, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Engineering at MEGWARE. “AlmaLinux provides updates and security patches very quickly. This is an outstanding performance compared to previous CentOS community releases and other current RHEL-based Linux distributions.”
“The continued support from organizations such as BlackHOST, Hawk Host, OpenLogic and MEGWARE helps arm the foundation with the resources it needs to best serve our fast-growing community,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “As we watch the open source industry struggle to find a balance between ideology and practicality and we see our adoption rates continue to climb, it’s heartening to see companies that benefit from the existence of AlmaLinux give back to the organization in tangible ways.”
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 340 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
AlmaLinux Contact:
hello@almalinux.org
Matthew Zintel
Zintel Public Relations
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com