UN Global Drug Free World Conference - Basketball Tournament
Bronx New York Police Department Athletic League Arena - March 23, 2024BRONX POLICE ATHLETIC LEAGUE ARENA, NY, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for a Drug Free World Americas Chapter held its Annual UN Global Drug Free World Conference Weekend Basketball Tournament at the Bronx Police Athletic League, March 23,2024. The Global UN Drug Conference was held the previous day during the 68th Session of the UN on empowerment of women globally. In just one year ( 2022 ), 109,000 Americans died of illicit drugs according to the US News and World Report. This eclipsed the 58,000 Americans that died in the 10 year Vietnam War according to National Archives.
This special community service basketball, drug education event was created by the joint collaboration of the New York Police Department Athletic League, Liutenant Lorraine Perez of NYPD, NYC Councilman Rafael Salamanca, President Jose Ortiz of the Dominican Sports Union of NY, International Artist Judy Bechar, Chosen Crew Acrobats Ryan Beato and Luis Rosario, CUNY Community Affairs Director Carlos Sierra, Rafael Brito, Dominican TV Host, Canal America CEO Jorge Rodriguez, Founder Luis Facundo of CYCOM Lab Inc, Founder Francisco Marte of the Bodega and Small Business Group, Basketball Legend Santos Negron, Coach Frank Rivera, Coach Rigoberto Solano, Gregorio Luperon School Principal Yecenia Cardoza, Melissa Moreta, Rep. Exterior Rep. Dominicana; El Informativo de las 12 Television Host Luis Guzman under CEO Moises Barriento. President of the Committee for Prevention of Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Manuel Nunez, Reverend Ruben Diaz Sr.,, The First International Congress of Dominican Sports organized by Dominican Consuls Eligio Jaquez and Cesar Cedeno; Dominican Legends Manolo Prince and Dichoso Hernandez and Former NFL NY Jet Safety / Hempstead Trustee Noah Burroughs.
Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, President of Drug Free World - The Americas Chapter; President Ali Gedikoglu of COJEP International; Gladys Maria Lozada, Founder of Yayi Studios; and Goodwill Ambassador Hugues Sanon collaborated with the distinguished international speakers. The leaders included Dr. Vineet Sidhu DDS , Canadian Dental Director; President Jose Ortiz Dominican Sports Union; Paul Williams, Founder of ICHA; Dr. Yvette Rodriguez; President Elect of Puerto Rican Dental College – CCDPR; Jorge Rodriguez, CEO Canal America; President Renee Besseling, Founder of OVOM Global Drug Education Foundation; NLOA Exec. Manuel Rodriguez; NLOA Exec. Al Amoros; General Edwin Najera, Retired Guatemalan Air Force General; Franklin Valois, Director of Mundo Libre de Drogas Rep. Dominicana; Phil Rucker, Director of Rucker Enterprises; and Florence Onsando, Director of Kenya Turning Point. The leaders thanked Drug Free World International for their community support in making drug education - digital and printed - materials available free of charge at drugfreeworld.org.
The distinguished invitees reaffirmed as citizens of the world their commitment to the power of truth-based drug education initiatives to overcome the drug and violence epidemic; That early intervention with proper drug education and the teamwork / discipline of sports are keys to empowerment of youth, families, and communities; And to work as united groups of sports, dental and health professionals, community / religious / media leaders to empower the UN Sustainable Goals in the creation of well, safe communities.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. No one, especially a young person, likes to be lectured about what he or she can or cannot do. Thus, DFW provides the facts that empower youth to choose not to take drugs in the first place. Additionally our Truth About Drugs campaign consists of activities that they can join which popularize drug-free living. These activities are simple, effective and can involve people of all ages.
Through a worldwide network of volunteers, 50 million of drug prevention booklets have been distributed, tens of thousands of drug awareness events have been held in some 180 countries and Truth About Drugs public service announcements have been aired on more than 500 television stations. These materials and activities have helped people around the world learn about the destructive side effects of drugs and thereby make the decision for themselves to not use them. The Foundation provides information you need to start a Truth About Drugs education and prevention activity in your area.
As a united community we can help to protect our youth and families.
