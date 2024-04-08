Liquid Packaging Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 5.54% to reach US$547.476 billion by 2029
The liquid packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% from US$375.424 billion in 2022 to US$547.476 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the liquid packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$547.476 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the liquid packaging market during the forecasted period is the growing progress made in technology for liquid packaging over the years. The introduction of innovative and novel technologies in liquid packaging increases the shelf life of products, automated and streamlined packaging procedures, and robust and lightweight containers.
Another factor that boosts the sales of liquid packaging in the market is the growing global beverage industry and with it, the demand for processed beverages is rising proportionally. The growing urbanization and increase in disposable income around several regions across the globe are contributing to growth in demand for new and unique beverages which in turn will grow the demand for suitable packaging needed for those processed beverages. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to grow the liquid packaging market over the forecast period.
The liquid packaging market, by type, is divided into three types- Bottles, sachets, and cartons. Several types of liquid packaging are available in the market that can be used to store processed beverages. For instance, bottle packaging is most common around which several beverages come like soft drinks, juices, sparkling water, and others. Therefore, the availability of different types of packaging for different beverages is contributing to the liquid packaging market growth.
The liquid packaging market, by type of material, is divided into five types- paperboard, uncoated, LDPE coated, HDPE, and PET. There are several types of packaging materials used to cater to different needs of different beverages. For instance, paperboard materials are specifically designed to hold liquid products and are commonly used for a variety of beverages such as milk, juice, and other non-carbonated drinks. Hence, the market is predicted to boost over the forecast period with different materials available for liquid packaging.
The liquid packaging market, by end-user industry, is divided into four types- food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, household care, and personal care. Liquid packaging can be used by different end-user industries for instance, in the food and beverage industry liquid packaging is used for storing processed beverages, soft drinks, milk, carbonated drinks, and several others. Therefore, the market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period with the availability of different end-user industry's use cases for liquid packaging.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the liquid packaging market during the forecasted period. This region has several countries with growing economies and increases in disposable incomes, resulting in investment in premium and convenient liquid packaging solutions in the Asia Pacific region. Also, the growing demand for liquid packaging that has a longer shelf life, lightweight, and tamper-evident properties with a surge in online shopping and e-commerce in the region is contributing to significant growth in the liquid packaging market in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the liquid packaging market, such as Comar LLC, Tetra Laval International S.A., Liqui-Box Corporation, International Paper Company, BillerudKorsnäs AB, and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the liquid packaging market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Bottles
o Sachets
o Cartons
• By Type Of Material
o Paperboard
o Uncoated
o LDPE Coated
o HDPE
o PET
• By End-User Industry
o Food & Beverage
o Pharmaceuticals
o Household Care
o Personal Care
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Comar LLC
• Tetra Laval International S.A.
• Liqui-Box Corporation
• International Paper Company
• BillerudKorsnäs AB
• Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd
