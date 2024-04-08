Submit Release
Nora Mental Health Enters Reno Market with New Franchise Deal

The provider aims to close mental health access gaps in Nevada, which currently ranks 51st nationally in mental health

Our service model cuts down on wait times for treatment, so people are more likely to get the help they need when they need it most.”
— Bridget Green, COO of Nora Mental Health
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nora Mental Health has announced it is coming to Reno after entering an agreement to open its first unit in Nevada. Through the agreement, Nora Mental Health will offer critical, comprehensive mental health services for every stage of life.

Nevada currently ranks 51st nationally in overall mental health and has an urgent need for more mental health professionals to serve residents across the state. The arrival of Nora Mental Health in Reno will alleviate some of this burden on current mental health professionals and provide greater access to those who need support for navigating substance abuse, mental illness, suicidal thoughts and other mental health concerns.

"We aim to bring high-quality, effective mental health services to the Reno area in an effort to solve the mental health crisis the state of Nevada is facing," said Dr. Cullen Hardy, Founder and CEO of Nora Mental Health.

The fast-growing mental health franchise aims to destigmatize mental health and break down treatment barriers. The mental health provider is committed to not only increasing access to services but also cutting down on wait times to utilize those services.

"Many times, people need help quickly during a mental health crisis," said Bridget Green, COO of Nora Mental Health. "Our service model cuts down on wait times for treatment, so people are more likely to get the help they need when they need it most."

The Nora Mental Health franchise system offers clinic owners comprehensive support, training, infrastructure and knowledge to build successful businesses while making a difference in the lives of community members. Franchisees enjoy wrap-around support such as a 24-hour live call center, medical billing, electronic records, staffing, site selection and more so they can focus on quality care instead of administrative tasks.

For more information, visit https://noramentalhealth.com/franchise/.


* Cheche, O. K., Thymianos, K., Gilbertson, K. M., Beavers, K., Saladino, C. J., Brown, W. E. (2022). The State of Mental Health in the Mountain West. Health Fact Sheet No. 13 1-4. Available at: https://digitalscholarship.unlv.edu/bmw_lincy_health/12

# # #

