Nora Mental Health Inks Franchise Deal on Two New Units in Indianapolis
The franchise expansion will make inroads in mental health care in a state that ranks above national averages in many critical mental health areas
We’re thrilled to announce the opening of two facilities in Indianapolis and bring Nora to a state that is in critical need of these services.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nora Mental Health, the fastest-growing national mental health franchise, has signed a deal to open two new franchises in Indianapolis. The new locations will improve access to mental health services in a state that is above the national average in many critical mental health disorders.
— Dr. Cullen Hardy, Founder and CEO of Nora Mental Health
Indiana ranks above the national average in adults reporting anxiety, drug overdose deaths, substance abuse deaths and suicide rates. With rates continuing to trend upward across the state, there is a critical need for easier access to high-quality mental health services. With the arrival of two Nora Mental Health franchises in Indianapolis, residents across the region will now have greater access to services for a wide range of disorders, including substance abuse, mental illness and suicidal thoughts.
“We’re thrilled to announce the opening of two facilities in Indianapolis and bring Nora to a state that is in critical need of these services. Our clinic aims to serve everyone with mental health need, ensuring they quickly get the help they need,” said Dr. Cullen Hardy, Founder and CEO of Nora Mental Health.
The new clinics will both increase access to mental health services and reduce wait times to see a clinician, ensuring individuals receive timely support during times of crisis. Bridget Green, COO of Nora Mental Health, emphasized the importance of quick access to treatment, stating, "Our service model cuts down on wait times to getting treatment, so people are more likely to get the help they need when it’s necessary."
In addition to providing critical mental health services, Nora Mental Health is dedicated to destigmatizing mental illness and breaking down treatment barriers. The organization offers comprehensive support to clinic owners through its franchise system, including training, infrastructure, and 24-hour live call center assistance.
