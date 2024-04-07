Update* MPD Seeking a Suspect in Burglary of Northwest Businesses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District are searching for a suspect involved in a burglary of two businesses.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10:53 p.m., the suspect forcefully entered an establishment in the 3800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect took money and fled the scene.

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 9:12 p.m., the suspect forcefully entered an establishment in the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect took property and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24050727, 24051283