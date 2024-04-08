iChange Nations™ Selects Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton, USA as (ICN) Modern Day Hero and Commissions an Award In Her Name

Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton presenting on stage in Nairobi, Kenya Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton's World Civility Appointment Certificate The Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton Award Hardware presented to Global Award Winners Dr. Robin West and ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West presenting Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton with the 2023 Builders In Action Legacy Award From left to right Virgil G. Thornton Sr., Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton, Marrisa Thornton center, Courtney Thornton, Virgil G. Thornton, II

The Standard of Excellence Award has been Named After Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton and is Set to be Given out Around the Globe

There are plenty of great people in this world. Sometimes they are hard to find because they are not making noise. They are busy making a difference..” — Dr. Ruben West

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.iChange Nations™ was founded by Sir. Dr. Clyde Rivers of the USA. According to Dr. Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world.iChange Nations™ (ICN) is an international organization based in the United States and present in more than 155 countries around the world and affiliated with several other organizations and chambers of commerce.iChange Nations™ is the world's largest building culture of honor network known for its Golden Rule Awards. To date, ICN has honored more than 30 heads of state and governments as well as First Ladies, social leaders, celebrities and philanthropists around the world.iChange Nations™ works with individuals and institutions to advance peace in countries around the world, promote a culture of civility and build capacity in civility-based leadership, diplomacy, governance and communication. ICN is committed to the development and expansion of solution oriented initiatives brought forth by individuals and organizations.It is the philosophy of ICN’s founder, Dr. Clyde Rivers as well as the iChange Nations™ organization, that what gets praised gets practiced. Therefore, it is the practice of iChange Nations™ to draw attention to quality individuals that are making a positive impact to their fellow man. In doing so iChange Nations™ is bringing back the lost art of honor.One of the focuses of iChange Nations™ is to create modern day heroes that serve as examples to be seen, admired and modeled after. ICN recognizes individuals at all levels of society for their greatness. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.;“Everybody can be great...because anybody can serve. You don't have to have a college degree to serve. You don't have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”ICN realizes that true greatness is not a matter of position but rather disposition. ICN Modern Day Heroes have consistently demonstrated a service mentality through their actions which are on display for others to see.The newest ICN Modern Day Hero is Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton . Dr. Boone-Thornton is currently the Assistant Program Director, Ph.D. in Counseling & Psychological Studies and Assistant Professor in the Department of Counseling Ministries at Regent University. Previously, she worked as a tenured Associate professor and Associate Chair of the Undergraduate Human Services program at Saint Leo University. Dr. Michelle’s written work exposed the trauma that impacts vulnerable population as it relates to education, mental health, spirituality, and emotional wellness.Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton is on a mission to help women be their authentic selves and rediscover/discover their gifts from God. Her vision is to see women all over the world released from emotional bondage and able to share their light with the world. She has championed education from kindergarten through college and followed in the foots steps of her parents who were both educators: City of Newport News (father) and at the Virginia State School for the Deaf and Blind (mother). Dr. Michelle thoroughly enjoys teaching and is grateful for the opportunity to help students of all ages discover their purpose, uncover gifts and talents, and expand their worldview.Dr. Boone-Thornton explains the importance of finding rest in God and letting Him lead your life and shares this message in the trainings and workshops with women all over the world. The process of removing the mask reveals your true authentic self; the person who God created and how to walk into and embrace that reality. Dr. Michelle always seeks to do her best and utilize each day to the full. Her work in the field of mental health and education was the provision and preparation that helped her understand that perfection can only be found in God, but excellence is in all his creations.As part of the ICN Modern Day Hero program Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton underwent an extensive background investigation and also agreed to the stringent iChange Nations™ Morality Agreement. Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton was appointed as a World Civility Ambassador by ICN in 2023 and she has quite a number of other accolades, honors and achievements including but not limited to:• The Sojourner Truth Award (2023)• The Builders Legacy Award (2023)• The iChangeNations Astell Collins Generation Leader award (2022)• The Saint Leo University Excellence in Service Award in 2017-2018.• Author of seven books including the “Transforming Your Reality Removing the Mask” and the “Empowering You: Let Go of the Past: Step into your Greatness”• Published magazine articles and bulletins for the Council for Human Services Education, Fall 2021 and Fall 2022.• Contributor to the devotional book, Rhythms of Rest 40 devotionals for Women on the Move• Developed several online courses at Saint Leo University including the Intellectual Disabilities and Child Welfare courses.• 20 years of experience in the field of mental health.• 15 years in education- seven in K-12 Title-I Schools, and eight years in higher education.• Registered by the Commonwealth of Virginia as a Qualified Mental Health Provider-Child.The Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton Standard of Excellence Award is given out internationally to deserving individuals. iChange Nations™ already has international candidates being vetted for this award.

