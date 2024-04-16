Transforming Borrower Experience: Lima One Capital's Success with Elphi's Loan Origination System

Elphi | Mortgage Loan Origination Platform

Lima One Capital enhances borrower experience with Elphi's Loan Origination System: Streamlined workflows, modern integrations, and scalable growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lima One Capital, a leading private lender for real estate investors, has announced significant improvements in borrower experience following the adoption of Elphi's Loan Origination System (LOS). The collaboration between Lima One Capital and Elphi has resulted in streamlined workflows, enhanced automation, and accelerated loan processing times.

Lima One Capital faced challenges in finding a suitable LOS to support its rapid nationwide growth across various loan programs. After evaluating multiple solutions, Elphi's platform stood out for its configurable architecture, robust API integration capabilities, and comprehensive task management tools.

The results of this partnership have been remarkable:

1. Improved Processing Cycle Times: Lima One has reduced loan processing cycle times by over 10 days per loan since implementing Elphi's LOS.

2. Time Saved: Using Elphi's platform, Lima One saved over 8,000 annualized hours in loan origination tasks.

3. Enhanced User Experience: Elphi's automation and validation features have empowered Lima One's teams to deliver a superior customer experience.

4. Scalability: Elphi's scalable architecture supports Lima One's growth plans and future innovations.

5. Data Analytics: Leveraging Elphi's API endpoints, Lima One gained robust data analytics capabilities for informed decision-making.

Rankin Blair, COO of Lima One Capital, commented, "Elphi has truly been a transformative technology for Lima One. It will help us scale our business while making it easier for our customers to close their loans."

To read the full case study, click here.

