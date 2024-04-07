Provinces urged to submit renewable energy projects on time

VIETNAM, April 7 - HÀ NỘI — Seventeen localities are reminded to submit their delayed proposals for renewable energy projects, with the deadline on April 10, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên.

The localities include Hà Nội and the provinces of Vĩnh Phúc, Quảng Ninh, Hải Dương, Hà Nam, Hưng Yên, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Đồng Tháp, Hòa Bình, Sơn La, Quảng Trị, Quảng Nam, Bình Thuận, Gia Lai, Bình Dương and Long An.

Failure to submit, or submissions made after the deadline, will result in accountability to the Government and Prime Minister, the leader of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said at a meeting to deploy the implementation plan of Power Development Plan VIII.

They will not be considered for adding or developing new power sources during the planning period aligned with allocated capacity for Prime Minister's approval.

At the meeting, Tô Xuân Bảo, Director of the Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy, reported that although Power Development Plan VIII has been detailed by the ministry, challenges persist in its execution.

The Prime Minister's Decision 262/QD-TTg has approved renewable energy projects for only 46 out of 63 provinces and cities, with some submissions arriving late, necessitating review and evaluation.

Many localities have failed to adhere to Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà's directives on proposing projects suitable for their allocated capacity.

Overly ambitious project lists and unclear information have complicated the evaluation process, prompting the MoIT to request additional information for proper assessment. — VNS