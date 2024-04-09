HMP Global’s Senior Living Executive Conference keynotes address human challenges, future preparations for the industry

The educational program is overseen by some of the leading experts in senior living, with a focus on creating the best possible resident experience, improving staffing, and enhancing operational efficiencies.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keynote presentations at HMP Global’s 2024 Senior Living Executive Conference will address the real, human issues impacting the industry today and how organizations can anticipate and prepare for future challenges.

The Senior Living Executive Conference will be held April 29 – May 1 in Phoenix, and is the official meeting of Argentum, the leading national association dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed senior living communities. Two captivating keynote presentations will get to the heart of critical issues that senior living executives face.

The first keynote, “Doing Better (With Kindness + A Little Math),” will be held from 8-9 a.m. Tuesday, April 30. The session is led by Jeff Leer, President and CEO of AlerisLife/Five Star Senior Living, and James Rhee, high school teacher and Harvard Law graduate who became a private equity investor and CEO. Rhee’s upcoming book, Red Helicopter — A Parable for Our Times, publishes April 9.

The presentation covers Leer’s work with Rhee to transform Five Star by honestly addressing the issues facing senior living industry staff — food insecurity, financial insecurity, and social isolation. Leveraging the perspectives and processes of red helicopter, Leer and his team are in the process of transforming Five Star through a social compact of human-centered approaches, including investing in employees with a compensation and benefit program to align with the company’s values and drive home their belief that happy team members make happy residents.

The second keynote, “Senior Living in 5, 10, and 20 Years,” will be held from 8:30 – 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, May 1. It will be led by Mark Bryan, senior foresight manager at the Future Today Institute, a leading foresight and strategy firm founded by world renowned futurist Amy Webb.

From Web3 to artificial intelligence, Bryan will delve into the emerging trends and disruptive technologies that are making waves in business and society, zeroing in on their potential impact on senior living, and exploring how advances will change business models, resident experiences, and workforce dynamics.

“The combination of these two keynotes will have a powerful impact on all who attend,” said James Balda, President and CEO, Argentum. “The message will resonate with all senior living executive leaders, not just CEOs, with takeaways that will spark new approaches to issues facing the industry now and in the coming years.”



Educational Program

The educational program is overseen by some of the leading experts in senior living, with a focus on creating the best possible resident experience, improving staffing, and enhancing operational efficiencies. Sessions will follow 10 learning tracks: Operations, Leadership, Technology, Sales & Marketing, Dining & Hospitality; Finance & Development, HR & Workforce, Resident Engagement & Clinical Wellness, Quality & Risk Management, and Senior Living Fundamentals.

To add to the experience, networking and learning continue through the three days where attendees can engage and participate in vision sessions, keynote addresses, the Executive Director Leadership Institute (EDLI), culinary showcase, Hive sessions, Birds of a Feather networking, and the annual Hero and Best of the Best Awards. Attendees will have powerful networking opportunities, programming that is valuable for the entire executive team, and a dynamic Exhibit Hall with hundreds of the industry’s most innovative solutions providers.

For more information or to register, visit seniorlivingconference.com.



ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT ARGENTUM

Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. Since 1990, Argentum has advocated for choice, independence, dignity, and quality of life for all older adults. Argentum’s programs and initiatives are driven by its membership. For more information or to join Argentum, visit argentum.org.