President Xi Jinping Appoints New Ambassadors

Recently, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping announced the appointment of the following new Ambassadors in line with decisions adopted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress:

I. Cao Zhongming was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Singapore, replacing Sun Haiyan (female).

II. Ji Ping was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Madagascar, replacing Guo Xiaomei (female).

III. Zhang Bin was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Angola, replacing Gong Tao.

IV. Xu Xueyuan (female) was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Panama, replacing Wei Qiang.