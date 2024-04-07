Submit Release
Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to New Maltese President Myriam Spiteri Debono

On April 4, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Myriam Spiteri Debono on her assumption of office as  president of the Republic of Malta.

Xi Jinping pointed out that since China and Malta established diplomatic relations 52 years ago, both sides have always respected each other and treated each other as equals, and supported each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns, and bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, investment, culture, education, medicine, and health has yielded fruitful results. Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Malta relations, and stands ready to work with Ms. President Myriam Spiteri Debono to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation, and promote new progress of China-Malta relations to the benefit of the two peoples.

