TunesKit Activation Unlocker V3.0: New Features and Wider iOS Support

TunesKit Activation Unlocker V3.0.0 2024

TunesKit Studio upgrades its popular app Activation Unlocker to a new level, with a cool new feature and wider iOS support for bypassing iCloud activation lock.

KOWLOON, HONGKONG, CHINA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TunesKit is excited to announce the release of the popular Activation Unlocker V3.0.0. With a continuous commitment to innovation and user satisfaction, TunesKit has now integrated a new feature that allows users to turn off the camera shutter sound on their iOS devices. In addition, TunesKit Activation Unlocker extends its support to the latest iOS 16.7.5, ensuring users can remove activation locks from their iOS devices with the utmost ease and reliability.

The "Turn Off Camera Sound" feature comes as a response to user feedback and the growing need for silent photography in situations where a camera shutter sound could cause disturbances, such as during meetings, in wildlife photography, or in quiet public spaces. TunesKit Activation Unlocker, already known for its powerful ability to remove activation locks without a previous owner on iOS devices, now offers users the added benefit of capturing photos silently.

"We are thrilled to introduce the 'Turn Off Camera Sound' feature to our TunesKit Activation Unlocker," said Dan Miners, the Product Manager at TunesKit. " We understand that our customers value their privacy and discretion, and we are committed to providing them with features that enhance their user experience. This new addition, along with our expanded support for iOS 16.7.5, solidifies TunesKit Activation Unlocker as the go-to solution for bypassing activation locks on Apple devices."

The update is available immediately and can be downloaded through the TunesKit website or via the in-app update feature for existing users. TunesKit remains dedicated to providing exceptional service and updates that respond to the evolving needs of their user base.

New Features Available in TunesKit Activation Unlocker V3.0.0

1. Support removing activation lock for A7-A11 devices running iOS 12.0-iOS 16.7.5.

2. Support turning off camera sound for A7-A11 devices running iOS 12.0-iOS 16.7.5.

3. Support entering or exiting recovery mode in one-click.

4. Add More Tools section.

5. Upgrade the user interface to optimize the product user experience.

Price and Compatibility

TunesKit Activation Unlocker offers a free trial for users to evaluate the software's compatibility with their device and the iOS version they are using. For full access to all features, users can opt for a monthly subscription at $29.95 or a quarterly subscription at $35.95. Alternatively, a one-time purchase of $49.95 is available for those who prefer lifetime access to the service.

TunesKit Activation Unlocker V3.0.0 supports both Windows and Mac operating systems. For Windows users, it runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, as well as Windows 10 and 11, and it supports both 32-bit and 64-bit or above. For Mac users, the software is compatible with macOS 10.11 through to macOS 14, including 10.11 (El Capitan), 10.12 (Sierra), 10.13 (High Sierra), 10.14 (Mojave), 10.15 (Catalina), 11 (Big Sur), 12 (Monterey), 13 (Ventura) and 14 (Sonoma).

Media Contact

If you have any other issues, please contact the TunesKit Marketing Team for assistance.

Andres Green

Marketing Manager

Email: Support@tuneskit.com

About TunesKit

TunesKit is a leading software developer specializing in providing high-quality multimedia and iOS solutions to users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, TunesKit has developed a range of products that address the evolving needs of consumers.

