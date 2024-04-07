Colebrook Financial Acquires Interest in Vacation Club Loans
Leading Lender to Timeshare and Vacation Clubs Purchases Majority Interest in Florida CompanyMIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colebrook Financial Company, a leading lender to the timeshare and travel club industries, announced that it has purchased a majority interest in Vacation Club Loans (VCL) which specializes in financing Disney Vacation Club® resales.
Mark Raunikar, Partner/Colebrook Financial, said that “Under the leadership of President Debbie Ely, VCL’s financing of Disney Vacation Club resales is at a record pace. Our participation, along with Debbie’s existing ownership share and Bert Blicher’s continuing involvement will enable Debbie to continue growing her business.”
Vacation Club Loans, based in Delray Beach, Florida, also provides financing for the Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, and Westin brands.
“As a relatively new company we were quite concerned about how we would emerge from COVID. To our pleasant surprise, we actually got even busier,” said Debbie Ely. “Colebrook has been our primary lender since 2016, and we’ve worked together on deals since 2012.”
VCL’s principal owner Bert Blicher and Colebrook’s Partner Bill Ryczek have known each other since 1979.
According to Debbie Ely, RRP, CEO / Vacation Club Loans, LLC, “I truly value our business relationship with Colebrook as it has been the significant factor in our growth over the past few years. Colebrook’s ability to accommodate our unique needs and understand the resale market has been exceptional.”
Bill Ryczek, Partner/Colebrook Financial said, “When another company steps into a situation, you often hear that it will be ’business as usual.’ We are confident that it will be better than usual. Debbie will continue as CEO, while our CFO, Melinda Miramant and her staff will take over the administrative support and free Debbie up to do the marketing, service the brokers and do what she does best!”
Colebrook is a pioneer in many forms of financing, which led them to VCL and resale financing. Few competitors can match their longevity in the industry. They enjoy a reputation for adapting to new situations more quickly than larger institutions.
About Colebrook Financial Company
Colebrook Financial Company, based in Middletown, Connecticut, specializes in providing financing for the timeshare industry, and can offer a variety of facilities in amounts ranging from $100,000 to $30 million or more. We have an innovative approach to financing and pride ourselves on rapid turnaround and personal service. Colebrook has no committees, and our most important policy is common sense. You’ll get straight answers, and you can always talk to a principal. For a complete list of product offerings and information on Colebrook and its principals, visit www.colebrookfinancial.com
About Vacation Club Loans
Vacation Club Loans located in Delray Beach, FL, serves the United States and Canada for those who wish to purchase vacation ownership points. Its easy loan approval process and flexible payment plans for up to ten years have made it a pioneer lender in DVC financing and other timeshare resales across all brands. For further information, email Debbie@vacationclubloans.com or visit www.vacationclubloans.com
Contact: Bill Ryczek 860-344-9396
Media: Georgi Bohrod 760-803-4522
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
www.gbgandassociates.com
+16198087788 ext.
georgi@gbgandassociates.com