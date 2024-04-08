Smaller Nonprofits Can Now Accept Legacy Gifts
Smaller nonprofits can now accept legacy gifts, which had long been seen as an option reserved only for larger charities.
Planned gifts can get complicated. But marketing them shouldn’t be.”TAMPA, FL, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Gifts, also known as Planned Gifts, have long been seen as an option reserved only for larger charities. Smaller charities with limited budgets and undersized staffs were forced to fight an uphill battle. Caught in a rollercoaster cycle of constant annual giving campaigns just to keep the lights on, they lacked the time and means to establish the safety net of a planned giving program.
But now, for the first time ever, smaller charities can easily and affordably launch a planned giving program that will help them navigate uncertain times, plan for the future, and carry their mission forward for generations to come. The timing couldn’t be better, either: cash giving is down; charities are struggling; and we’re in the midst of the Great Wealth Transfer, in which Baby Boomers will pass down more than $84.4 trillion in assets by 2045. Imagine what even a fraction of that could do for your nonprofit!
Turnkey, cost-effective and powerful, PlannedGiving.Com’s LegacyMicro planned giving website is specifically designed with the smaller shop in mind. It provides excellent visibility and SEO; covers all the essential legacy gifts (Gifts Anyone Can Make; Gifts That Provide Income; Gifts That Protect Assets), details how each gift works; and is branded to your nonprofit.
The LegacyMicro site also includes sample gift language; a codicil download; a glossary of planned giving terms; engaging gift-explainer videos, a calendar and marketing guide; and even a comprehensive planned giving education for your fundraisers in the form of micro lessons and webinars. In short, it contains everything a small or medium-sized shop needs to start and maintain a successful planned giving program—at a very budget-friendly price. There’s even an option to incorporate the LegacyPlanner™ — PlannedGiving.Com’s will-planning tool that’s free for donors to use.
Planned giving has an undeserved reputation as being complicated, but the truth is the most popular planned gifts, such as bequests, are also among the easiest to make. In 2022, bequests alone accounted for about $45.60 billion in gifts—and they represented just 9% of all charitable gifts. That’s why it’s so important for nonprofits to launch and maintain a planned giving program, even if it covers just the basic gifts. And as college giving steadily declines, smaller shops are vying for their shot as philanthropists look for new opportunities to do good and build legacies.
The LegacyMicro planned giving website has been developed for you to gain exceptional value without requiring handholding. The best time to start a planned giving program was 25 years ago. The next best time is now. What are you waiting for?
