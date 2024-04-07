"Health: A Political Choice – Advancing Indigenous peoples’ rights and well-being" is now released and accessible
EINPresswire.com/ -- ● The voices of Indigenous peoples are frequently excluded from critical global conversations, but a historic WHO resolution on the health of Indigenous peoples signifies a pivotal opportunity
● Health: A Political Choice – Advancing Indigenous peoples’ rights and well-being is a part of the broader Health: A Political Choice series, which is produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization and the World Health Summit
● The publication launches online on World Health Day and physically at the World Health Summit Regional Meeting in Melbourne, Australia, on 22–24 April
Global conversations on health have often overlooked the voices, knowledge and opinions of Indigenous populations. But in May 2023, a ground-breaking decision was reached at the 76th World Health Assembly, when the member states of the World Health Organization unanimously adopted a resolution on the health of Indigenous peoples. This historic resolution marks a pivotal opportunity that sees the WHO mandated to spearhead the development of a Global Plan of Action, which will involve securing the necessary financial and human resources, engaging WHO regional offices and other United Nations agencies, and ensuring the meaningful participation of Indigenous peoples from the outset.
Health: A Political Choice – Advancing Indigenous peoples’ rights and well-being is a unique issue within the series, which is produced in collaboration with the WHO and the WHS. The publication looks at where, why and how Indigenous voices have been excluded from global discussions, promises and actions on health – and what needs to be done to convert the substance of the resolution into reality. The editors have been thrilled to welcome Catherine Chamberlain, an indigenous leader on health equity from the University of Melbourne to join as guest editor.
The publication features original content from authors including Saia Ma’u Piukala, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, who explores how the resilience of Indigenous communities and cultures has been sorely tested; Emma Rawson-Te Patu, president-elect, World Federation of Public Health Associations, who outlines why we need to decolonise our health institutions; and Raglan Maddox, professor, National Centre for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Wellbeing Research, Australian National University, who discusses the political choices made about tobacco use and control and the manipulation by the commercial tobacco industry, which has a significant negative impact on peoples’ health.
The publication also features calls to action, including from Geoffrey Roth, vice-chair and expert member of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, who wraps up the discussion by calling for meaningful Indigenous representation across the globe by implementing the Indigenous Determinants of Health framework. Brazil’s World Health Assembly statement, the World Health Assembly Resolution and UNDRIP excerpts are included in this issue as key guiding documents that underpin global efforts to advance Indigenous rights and well-being.
Health: A Political Choice – Advancing Indigenous peoples’ rights and well-being is an official publication of the Global Governance Project produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization. The Global Governance Project is a joint initiative between GT Media Group, a London-based publishing company, the Global Governance Program based at the University of Toronto, and the Global Health Centre at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.
View Health: A Political Choice – Advancing Indigenous peoples’ rights and well-being online at https://bit.ly/hapc-IH.
Twitter: @GloGovProj
Khaled Algaay
● Health: A Political Choice – Advancing Indigenous peoples’ rights and well-being is a part of the broader Health: A Political Choice series, which is produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization and the World Health Summit
● The publication launches online on World Health Day and physically at the World Health Summit Regional Meeting in Melbourne, Australia, on 22–24 April
Global conversations on health have often overlooked the voices, knowledge and opinions of Indigenous populations. But in May 2023, a ground-breaking decision was reached at the 76th World Health Assembly, when the member states of the World Health Organization unanimously adopted a resolution on the health of Indigenous peoples. This historic resolution marks a pivotal opportunity that sees the WHO mandated to spearhead the development of a Global Plan of Action, which will involve securing the necessary financial and human resources, engaging WHO regional offices and other United Nations agencies, and ensuring the meaningful participation of Indigenous peoples from the outset.
Health: A Political Choice – Advancing Indigenous peoples’ rights and well-being is a unique issue within the series, which is produced in collaboration with the WHO and the WHS. The publication looks at where, why and how Indigenous voices have been excluded from global discussions, promises and actions on health – and what needs to be done to convert the substance of the resolution into reality. The editors have been thrilled to welcome Catherine Chamberlain, an indigenous leader on health equity from the University of Melbourne to join as guest editor.
The publication features original content from authors including Saia Ma’u Piukala, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, who explores how the resilience of Indigenous communities and cultures has been sorely tested; Emma Rawson-Te Patu, president-elect, World Federation of Public Health Associations, who outlines why we need to decolonise our health institutions; and Raglan Maddox, professor, National Centre for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Wellbeing Research, Australian National University, who discusses the political choices made about tobacco use and control and the manipulation by the commercial tobacco industry, which has a significant negative impact on peoples’ health.
The publication also features calls to action, including from Geoffrey Roth, vice-chair and expert member of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, who wraps up the discussion by calling for meaningful Indigenous representation across the globe by implementing the Indigenous Determinants of Health framework. Brazil’s World Health Assembly statement, the World Health Assembly Resolution and UNDRIP excerpts are included in this issue as key guiding documents that underpin global efforts to advance Indigenous rights and well-being.
Health: A Political Choice – Advancing Indigenous peoples’ rights and well-being is an official publication of the Global Governance Project produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization. The Global Governance Project is a joint initiative between GT Media Group, a London-based publishing company, the Global Governance Program based at the University of Toronto, and the Global Health Centre at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.
View Health: A Political Choice – Advancing Indigenous peoples’ rights and well-being online at https://bit.ly/hapc-IH.
Twitter: @GloGovProj
Khaled Algaay
GT Media Group
+44 20 7608 5137
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube