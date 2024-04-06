163,000 new stock trader accounts created during March

VIETNAM, April 6 - HÀ NỘI More than 163,000 new stock trader accounts were created during March this year, an increase of over 50,000 accounts compared to January, marking March the month with the most accounts created in the last six months, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC).

The vast majority of accounts were individual traders with the only exceptions of 97 accounts created by institutional traders. March also marked the fourth consecutive month the corporation reported an increase in domestic trader accounts.

The number of accounts held by foreign traders increased by 218 during the month, with individuals accounting for 212 accounts and institutions for 6 accounts.

In total for the first quarter of 2024, the number of domestic individual accounts increased by 401,669 accounts, and domestic institutional accounts increased by 296 units. Meanwhile, foreign investors increased by 511 accounts, totalling 45,895 accounts.

As of the end of March 2024, the Southeast Asian country had over 7.6 million individual securities accounts, equivalent to about 7.6 per cent of the population.

The increase in the number of securities accounts comes amid the reports of upticks in the market despite various fluctuations. At the close of the last trading session in March 2024, the VN-Index reached 1,284.09 points, up 2.5 per cent to the 18-month peak, marking the fifth consecutive month of increase.

The market’s average trading volume exceeded 1 billion shares per day during the period, with the average trading value reaching over VNĐ26.5 trillion (US$1.05 billion) daily, increasing by 19.7 per cent and 28.1 per cent respectively in volume and value compared to February 2024. VNS