USS Carney (DDG 64) enters the Mediterranean Sea

Carney entered the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations October 18, 2023, and conducted operations in support of maritime stability and security in defense of U.S., Allied, and partner interests. The ship's presence demonstrated the U.S. Navy's commitment, flexibility and capability to operate throughout the region.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

For more than 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.