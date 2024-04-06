Over 170 meetings arranged at Hà Nội-Incheon Business Meeting 2024

VIETNAM, April 6 - HÀ NỘI — More than 170 meetings occured between Vietnamese enterprises and Korean firms from Incheon during a trade promotion event between businesses of the two cities on April 4.

The event, orchestrated by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi), was part of KOTRA Hanoi’s efforts aimed at bolstering trade promotion activities between Việt Nam and various Korean provinces.

About 30 businesses from Incheon showcased a wide array of products including cosmetics, mother and baby supplies, food supplements, household appliances, medical equipment and industrial machinery. The high-quality products garnered significant interest from Vietnamese businesses.

Discussion between representatives from both sides primarily revolved around establishing suitable export prices and outlining plans for the near future.

Kim Byeong Hoi, chairman of Ulfine Company which specialises in cosmetic equipment manufacturing, expressed optimism about finding Vietnamese distributors for their beauty equipment. He noted that one of the three potential clients they met expressed keen interest in their product and agreed to further discussions.

Incheon, being a central city and a vital Korean and international trading hub, serves as one of Korea's major export centres, offering a strategic advantage for Vietnamese importers. — VNS