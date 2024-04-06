MPD Investigating Fatal Stabbing in Northwest Apartment

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal stabbing in Northwest.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, at 11:21 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 1300 block of Peabody Street, Northwest, for the report of an unconscious person inside of an apartment. Responding officers located an adult male, inside of the residence, suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs of life, the man was pronounced dead.

The identification of the decedent has not been released pending next of kin notification.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24050780