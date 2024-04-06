Update on Safety Precautions Following Earthquake

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on safety precautions taken following yesterday's 4.8 magnitude earthquake and reminded the public of best practices to stay safe during a seismic event. Over the past 24 hours, the U.S. Geological Survey has detected at least 25 aftershocks in Central New Jersey, many of which have been felt in New York City and across the region.

“My top priority is keeping people safe, and I have directed State personnel to take all necessary precautions following yesterday's historic earthquake,” Governor Hochul said. “At this time, we are aware of no injuries and minimal damage from this earthquake. We will continue monitoring the situation and updating New Yorkers as necessary.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Watch Center is in enhanced monitoring mode and continues to track seismic activity in coordination with the U.S. Geological Survey. State Emergency Management staff remains in contact with, and is prepared to support, local counterparts with any potential needs.

New York State Department of Transportation

Following yesterday’s earthquake, inspection teams were deployed to asses hundreds of bridges and other critical infrastructure across the state, as per NYS Department of Transportation policy. NYSDOT currently has no reports of any immediate damage to its infrastructure, but will keep the public informed of further developments.

Department of Public Service

Immediately after the earthquake, Department of Public Service staff contacted the major utilities in New York State — Con Edison, O&R, PSEG LI, Central Hudson, NYSEG, RG&E and National Grid — and there continues to be no reported issues and or trouble indicators because of the earthquake on the electric, natural gas or steam systems. DPS continues to maintain direct contact with utility leadership and will report if any issues arise. In addition, staff has been in contact with the operating nuclear power plants on Lake Ontario, all reporting no issues or indications of problems. The decommissioned Indian Point power plant in Westchester County confirmed no issues at this time, on-site personnel have been patrolling the site with no concerns found. In addition, no issues have been reported from the telecommunications sector.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

After the initial 4.8-magnitude earthquake the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) completed inspections throughout its service area, including underwater subway tunnels, vehicular tunnels, bridges, and commuter railroad infrastructure, finding no reported issues. Following the significant evening aftershock, standard follow-up inspections of infrastructure were conducted, again finding no issues.

In addition, frontline staff across the transportation network have been instructed to report any abnormalities, with none being identified. The MTA will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow protocols in place when seismic activity occurs.

New York Power Authority

The New York Power Authority performed immediate inspections at its power generation assets and offices in the earthquake-impacted areas. No issues were identified. There were also no impacts to NYPA’s transmission assets resulting from the earthquake.

Long Island Power Authority

Together with its service provider, the Long Island Power Authority, completed inspections of its critical infrastructure across Long Island and the Rockaways. There have been no indications of damage from the earthquake or the subsequent aftershocks. Utility crews will continue assessments through the weekend.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

At Port Authority bridges and tunnels, there were no operational or physical impacts but engineering, maintenance and PAPD crews are performing additional inspections.

Runways at all Port Authority airports were immediately inspected and cleared. Airborne planes inbound to JFK experienced minimal delays. Airplanes bound for JFK that had not yet left their departure airports were held at those airports for one hour, from 10:21 a.m. to 11:22 a.m. AirTrain JFK service was not affected. There were no delays or diversions reported at LaGuardia or Stewart airports.

PATH service was not impacted. There were no impacts reported at the Midtown Bus Terminal, the George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal, the World Trade Center campus, the ports or other Port Authority facilities.

Earthquake Report

2024-04-06T04:18:26.965EST 1.9 4 km E of Califon, New Jersey 2024-04-06T04:09:18.260EST 1.7 6 km ESE of Califon, New Jersey 2024-04-06T03:11:18.616EST 1.7 4 km WSW of Bedminster, New Jersey 2024-04-06T01:07:47.436EST 1.7 5 km SW of Gladstone, New Jersey 2024-04-05T20:51:18.307EST 1.5 5 km WSW of Gladstone, New Jersey 2024-04-05T20:39:11.635EST 1.8 4 km W of Bedminster, New Jersey 2024-04-05T19:39:23.815EST 1.5 5 km NE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05T19:10:49.196EST 1.9 3 km SW of Bedminster, New Jersey 2024-04-05T18:16:18.281EST 1.9 5 km WSW of Bedminster, New Jersey 2024-04-05T17:59:13.778EST 3.8 7 km SW of Gladstone, New Jersey 2024-04-05T16:21:07.157EST 1.9 3 km ENE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05T16:13:47.904EST 2 6 km NNE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05T14:40:20.185EST 1.8 6 km ESE of Califon, New Jersey 2024-04-05T13:32:13.627EST 2.2 4 km NE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05T13:21:55.646EST 1.9 6 km E of Califon, New Jersey 2024-04-05T13:18:48.029EST 2 5 km SSW of Chester, New Jersey 2024-04-05T13:14:13.044EST 2 4 km S of Chester, New Jersey 2024-04-05T12:49:49.389EST 1.8 6 km NNE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05T12:31:50.989EST 1.8 7 km W of Bedminster, New Jersey 2024-04-05T11:49:36.690EST 2 5 km SSE of Long Valley, New Jersey 2024-04-05T11:37:10.448EST 1.8 6 km ESE of Califon, New Jersey 2024-04-05T11:33:15.007EST 1.9 4 km ESE of Califon, New Jersey 2024-04-05T11:27:56.419EST 1.9 6 km NNE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05T11:20:20.203EST 2 6 km NNE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05T10:23:20.309EST 4.8 2024 Whitehouse Station, New Jersey Earthquake



