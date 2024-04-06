HH Sheikh Sultan Bin Saeed Al Qassimi Welcomes MADLY Bespoke Jeweller into the Royal Sharjah Palace
With this gracious welcome into the Royal Palace of Sharjah, MADLY continuing its journey of excellence and exquisite jewelry craftsmanship on a global scale.
"The gracious reception extended by His Highness and the insightful discussions we shared underscore the mutual dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining luxury.”DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HH Sheikh Sultan Bin Saeed Al Qassimi Welcomes MADLY Bespoke Jeweller into the Royal Sharjah Palace
— Maddy Barber
MADLY Bespoke Jeweller, a renowned name in Asia for its exceptional craftsmanship and luxurious jewelry designs, was honored to present its finest colored gemstones to His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Saeed Al Qassimi at the Royal Palace of Sharjah on the evening of March 31st, Sunday.
Led by Maddy Barber, the visionary behind the brand, the elegant presentation highlighted MADLY's commitment to perfection and fine craftsmanship. Amidst the opulent setting of the Royal Palace, the beauty and rarity of the world's top 0.1% of colored gemstones captured the attention of His Highness, particularly an exquisite grey Spinel ring with detailed goldwork, coincidentally His Highness’s birthstone.
Expressing admiration for MADLY's dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining luxury, His Highness remarked, "We are so happy to have you here in the U.A.E. and we encourage people such as yourself to expand further borders."
In insightful discussions with Founder Maddy Barber, His Highness engaged in various facets of the jewelry industry and UAE business practices, laying the foundation for potential collaborations and partnerships. MADLY is honored by the warm hospitality extended by His Highness and remains committed to excellence with the support of esteemed individuals like him.
With this gracious welcome into the Royal Palace of Sharjah, MADLY looks forward to continuing its journey of excellence and exquisite jewelry craftsmanship, one gemstone masterpiece at a time.
About MADLY Bespoke Jeweller
MADLY Bespoke Jeweller is renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and luxurious jewelry designs, catering to clientele with discerning tastes. With a decade of excellence in Asia, MADLY brings its commitment to perfection and innovation to the UAE, offering exquisite gemstone masterpieces to a global audience.
For more information, please visit their Instagram page @madlyuae, go to https://uae.madly.com/ or simply call +971 50 653 7750 to make an appointment.
MADLY Bespoke Jeweller is now open at City Walk, 2 - Unit B02-00-19, Al Safa St - Al Wasl – Dubai from 10am-10pm. Scheduled appointments, walk-ins and online consultations for overseas clients are all welcome.
Follow MADLY at:
Instagram: madlyuae
Facebook: /madlyuae
Website: uae.madly.com
For press enquiries, please contact:
Dima Badawi
Marketing Manager
dima@madly.com
+971 50 653 7750
https://uae.madly.com
Maddy Barber
MADLY Bespoke Jeweller
+ +971 50 653 7750
email us here