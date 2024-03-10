Submit Release
MADLY Bespoke Jeweller Unveils Exquisite Store at City Walk Dubai, Elevating the Art of Personalized Luxury

"Crafting Dreams into Reality: MADLY Bespoke Jeweller Redefines Luxury at City Walk Dubai"

Discover bespoke luxury at MADLY: Where dreams, craftsmanship, and gemstones unite.”
— Maddy Barber
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 29th, MADLY Bespoke Jeweller celebrated the grand opening of their stunning new store at City Walk Dubai with a fabulous opening party. The event was divided into two exclusive sessions, with the first session welcoming press and influencers from reputable sources such as Savoir Flair, Kul Al Usra, and This is Yung. Influencers including Renee Farah, Aya Faisal, and Amna Hamdto were also in attendance.

The second session of the opening party welcomed influencers, press, and friends and family of MADLY Bespoke Jeweller. Every single attendee had the unique opportunity to sit down with one of the talented designers and sketch their own dream piece of jewellery. Guests were also able to see exquisite coloured gemstones such as Paraiba, Spinel, Tanzanite, and many more up close, chat with like-minded individuals, and explore the stunning store layout at City Walk Dubai.

MADLY Bespoke Jeweller founder, Maddy Barber, was in attendance at the grand opening party, warmly welcoming guests and sharing her passion for creating bespoke, one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces. The atmosphere was lively with laughter and excitement as attendees mingled, enjoyed delicious finger foods, and snapped photos in the beautifully curated experience centre.

Throughout the evening, guests were invited to explore the stunning collection of gemstones on display, and explore MADLY’s bespoke process which relies on creating meaningful intricate designs and exquisite craftsmanship crafted to each individual that represent YOU and only YOU! The event provided a glimpse into the world of MADLY Bespoke Jeweller, showcasing the brand’s commitment to offering truly unique and personalised creations for their clients using the top 0.1% of coloured gemstones in the world.

As the night came to an end, guests left the grand opening party with smiles on their faces and a newfound appreciation for the art of bespoke jewellery design and a whole lot of knowledge about the world of coloured gemstones. MADLY Bespoke Jeweller’s presence in City Walk Dubai promises to bring a new level of luxury and creativity to the thriving jewellery scene in the city.

