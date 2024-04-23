PatchMaster Expands in Atlanta Metro Area with Alpharetta & Cumming Location
PatchMaster, a leading home services franchise, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to Alpharetta, GA
Throughout my career, I’ve prioritized delivering a ‘WOW’ customer experience, and I am committed to continuing that tradition with PatchMaster.”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation’s premier drywall repair franchise, is proud to announce the grand opening of its Alpharetta, Georgia location. Owner-operator, David McMinn, plans to bring enhanced service to the drywall repair industry.
McMinn’s professional journey has seen him excel in various leadership positions, including roles at AutoZone, Office Depot, Office Max, Unisource, and Scanmarket. His extensive expertise in understanding customer needs and exceeding expectations has prepared him to provide exceptional service in the drywall repair industry.
“I am excited to bring PatchMaster’s unparalleled service to Alpharetta,” said McMinn. “Throughout my career, I’ve prioritized delivering a ‘WOW’ customer experience, and I am committed to continuing that tradition with PatchMaster.”
PatchMaster Serving Alpharetta & Cumming covers a vast territory, including Alpharetta, Milton, Crabapple, Roswell, Cumming, Woodstock, TownLake, Holly Springs, Suwanee, Buford, Sugar Hill, Lake Forrest, Hickory Flat, Mountain Park, Westfield, and Canton. McMinn, along with his dedicated team consisting of his wife Nancy, and their son, Preston is committed to providing prompt, reliable, and hassle-free drywall repair services to both residential and commercial clients.
Beyond business, McMinn enjoys giving back to the community through local sports programs. His family’s unwavering support has been a pillar in his decision to pursue this venture, aiming to build a successful family business.
“I am confident that David McMinn’s dedication to customer satisfaction and his leadership skills will make PatchMaster Serving Alpharetta & Cumming a tremendous success,” remarked PatchMaster CEO, Paul Ferrara.
PatchMaster Serving Alpharetta & Cumming officially opened its doors on March 4, 2024. For inquiries or to schedule a drywall repair service, visit alpharetta.patchmaster.com or call (770) 580-0533.
PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.
