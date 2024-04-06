Williston Barracks / Burglary-Update #2

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 24A1002392

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: April 3, 2024 at 0408 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2 Barber Street, ST George, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary





ACCUSED: Unknown

UPDATE #2: The investigations into the burglary that occurred at the Simon's Gas Station located at 2 Barber Street in the Town of St George continues. Troopers have since obtained video surveillance footage from Simon's which depicts a lone male breaking into the store at approximately 0402 hours. The suspect stole two display cases containing approximately 500 vapes, valued at approximately $15,000.





Anyone who may recognize the suspect or have any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips may also be made by going to https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit





UPDATE #1: The vehicle involved in this incident was located by the Hinesburg Police Department shortly after 0830 hours. The vehicle was processed for evidence and returned to the owner.





Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips may also be made by going to https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 3, 2024, at approximately 0510 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a commercial burglary alarm from the Simon's Gas Station located at 2 Barber Street in the Town of St George. Store employees arrived on scene prior to Troopers and discovered that the suspect had forced entry into the building through the front door with a vehicle.





Subsequent investigation determined that the suspect stole a large quantity of nicotine vape pens. The vehicle involved in the burglary was identified as a grey 2002 Chevy Astro Van bearing VT registration KBH430. This vehicle was later determined to be stolen out of South Burlington, VT.





Anyone who has any information about this incident or locates the involved vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips may also be made by going to https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit



