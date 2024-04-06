Williston Barracks / Burglary-Update #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1002392
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 3, 2024 at 0408 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2 Barber Street, ST George, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
UPDATE #2: The investigations into the burglary that occurred at the Simon's Gas Station located at 2 Barber Street in the Town of St George continues. Troopers have since obtained video surveillance footage from Simon's which depicts a lone male breaking into the store at approximately 0402 hours. The suspect stole two display cases containing approximately 500 vapes, valued at approximately $15,000.
UPDATE #1: The vehicle involved in this incident was located by the Hinesburg Police Department shortly after 0830 hours. The vehicle was processed for evidence and returned to the owner.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 3, 2024, at approximately 0510 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a commercial burglary alarm from the Simon's Gas Station located at 2 Barber Street in the Town of St George. Store employees arrived on scene prior to Troopers and discovered that the suspect had forced entry into the building through the front door with a vehicle.
Subsequent investigation determined that the suspect stole a large quantity of nicotine vape pens. The vehicle involved in the burglary was identified as a grey 2002 Chevy Astro Van bearing VT registration KBH430. This vehicle was later determined to be stolen out of South Burlington, VT.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111