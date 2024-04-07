The addiction and substance use industry is facing a critical need for change

It is time for change. The drug addiction industry must come together to address the rising relapse and death rates. The treatment industry must change now.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The addiction and substance use industry is at a critical juncture, with the need for a transformation more urgent than ever before. Despite the valiant efforts of treatment programs and industry, the stark reality remains; relapse rates are alarmingly high, and the tragic toll of drug overdoses continues to rise unabated. In the face of this escalating crisis, it is clear that change and a paradigm shift is imperative.

Licensed psychotherapist, Dr. Harry Henshaw is poised to spearhead this transformative change with the release of his groundbreaking book, Prelude to a Paradigm Shift for Addiction, published by Amazon. Drawing upon decades of research and clinical experience, Dr. Henshaw presents a compelling argument for a new paradigm in understanding addictive behaviors.

At the heart of Dr. Henshaw’s thesis is the recognition of an epistemic crisis in the treatment of substance use disorders. Conventional approaches, rooted primarily in physiological models, have yielded limited success. Dr. Henshaw contends that the true essence of addiction lies not in biology, but in psychology. By reframing our understanding of addiction, Dr. Henshaw asserts that we can revolutionize the way we deliver treatment and support services to those in need.

“This book is more than just an introduction; it is a guide for change,” says Dr. Henshaw. “We must acknowledge that our current approach is insufficient. It is time to explore new avenues, to challenge established dogmas, and to embrace a holistic understanding of addiction—one that encompasses the complexities of the human psyche.”

Prelude to a Paradigm Shift for Addiction on Sale at Amazon promises to be a catalyst for discourse and action within the addiction treatment community and beyond. With its incisive analysis and forward-thinking proposals, Dr. Henshaw invites readers to embark on a journey of discovery—one that holds the promise of hope and healing for individuals grappling and struggling with addiction.

