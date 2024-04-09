Aurum Equity Partners assembles world-class Technical Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aurum Equity Partners, a prominent global private equity firm dedicated to digital infrastructure, today announced the formation of its world-class Technical Advisory Board comprised of distinguished interdisciplinary experts and innovators spanning data centers, artificial intelligence, networking, cybersecurity, computing and other critical technology domains. This elite group will provide invaluable strategic counsel to Aurum leadership as the firm continues to deploy investment capital into cutting-edge digital infrastructure platforms across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The inaugural members of Aurum's global Technical Advisory Board are:
1. Zia Syed, EVP Software Systems and AI at Switch
2. Dr. Akash Deshpande, Director at Google
3. Sindhu P, Vice President of Engineering at Palo Alto Networks
4. Rajeev Menon, VP High Performance Computing & AI at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
5. Madhav Devarakonda, Sr. Director at Nike
"We are extraordinarily privileged to have convened this unparalleled group of renowned global visionaries and technical trailblazers to advise Aurum," said Syed Natif Nawaz, CTO and Managing Partner. "Their combined depth of expertise across digital infrastructure technologies will prove indispensable as we evaluate new investment prospects, drive transformative innovation, and create sustainable value for our portfolio companies operating in markets worldwide. As the digital landscape continues to evolve rapidly, Aurum Equity Partners remains committed to staying at the forefront of innovation. The expertise and insights of our Technical Advisory Board members will be instrumental in identifying and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the data infrastructure space."
Aurum Equity Partners, founded in 2023, is a pioneering global investor in critical digital infrastructure assets essential to the data economy, including data centers, subsea/terrestrial fiber networks, wireless/satellite/edge infrastructure and more.
Guided by an "ESG first" sustainable investment ethos, Aurum prioritizes energy efficiency, renewable power integration and robust cybersecurity protocols within its global portfolio. The firm's investments are purposefully advancing the next-generation computing infrastructure required for generative AI, 5G/6G, cloud hyper scalers, IoT and other paradigm-shifting technologies being adopted by enterprises and governments internationally. "Data is the fundamental capital driving growth and innovation in today's global digital economy," said Venkat Bussa, Founder and CEO of Aurum Equity Partners. "Our mission is to invest in and optimize the critical infrastructure platforms enabling ubiquitous data transmission, storage and immense computational processing power for the world's most transformative technologies across international markets."
For more on Aurum Equity Partners and its global Technical Advisory Board, please visit www.aurum.pe.
About Aurum Equity Partners:
Aurum Equity Partners specialize in investing in infrastructure assets that provide essential services to communities and businesses with the goal of building a diversified fund that delivers long-term value for investors, while also contributing to the growth and development of the economy.
Aurum specializes in next-generation data centers, which are the backbone of the digital economy and enable businesses to thrive in an increasingly connected world.
7041 Koll Center Pkwy, #140, Pleasanton, CA USA
+1 925-694-8866
investors@aurum.pe