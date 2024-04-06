Petrosil AMEA Dubai 2024: Largest Co-Located and Integrated Bitumen, Base Oil, Lubes & Wax Event in the Region

Unveiling the Industry's Premier Networking Platform, Fostering Innovation and Collaboration in Dubai's Vibrant Market Hub.

DUBAI, UAE, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petrosil AMEA proudly announces its 2024 Calendar of Events, heralding a new era of networking excellence in the bitumen, base oil, lubes, fuel oil, petrochemical, and wax sectors across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (AMEA). As the region's largest co-located and integrated event, Petrosil AMEA offers unparalleled opportunities for industry players to connect, collaborate, and innovate.

Event 1: Petrosil 4th AMEA Convention and Exhibition Date: April 29th, 2024 Location: Ritz-Carlton DIFC Hotel, Dubai

Reaching full capacity at record speed, the Petrosil 4th AMEA Convention and Exhibition returns to Dubai after a significant 14-month hiatus. This premier event, serving as a sister brand to Petrosil's highly successful AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference, offers a dedicated platform for meetings, exhibitions, and networking. Already boasting over 60 confirmed sponsors, including industry heavy hitters, Petrosil AMEA Dubai 2024 promises next-level deal-making opportunities with more than 60 exhibition tables lined up.

Event 2: The 9th Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) Bitumen and Base Oil Conference Date: September 5th, 2024 Location: JW Marriott Sahar Hotel, Mumbai

Mark your calendars for The 9th AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference, hosted by Petrosil at the JW Marriott Sahar Hotel in Mumbai. This conference will bring together industry leaders from the world's fastest-growing bitumen and base oil markets, facilitating insightful presentations, premium networking opportunities, and roundtable discussions to foster innovation and collaboration.

Mr. Riaz Lawyer, CEO and Director of Petrosil Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming events, stating, "Petrosil AMEA is committed to driving industry excellence through strategic partnerships and innovative networking platforms. With the support of our esteemed sponsors and exhibitors, we are confident that Petrosil AMEA Dubai 2024 and The 9th AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference in Mumbai will set new benchmarks for industry engagement and collaboration."

The bitumen and base oil markets in the Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region exhibit dynamic and diverse characteristics, reflecting the rapid pace of economic development and infrastructure expansion across these geographies. In Asia, particularly in countries like India and China, robust growth in construction and road infrastructure projects drives significant demand for bitumen, while the Middle East, with its abundant oil resources, serves as a major hub for base oil production and export. Africa, with its emerging economies and increasing urbanization, presents growing opportunities for both bitumen and base oil markets. The AMEA region's strategic geographical location, coupled with its burgeoning energy demands and industrial activities, positions it as a key player in the global bitumen and base oil sectors, fostering innovation, investment, and collaboration across the supply chain.

Petrosil strategically hosts AMEA events in leading trade and tourist hubs like Dubai, Mumbai, and Bangkok, enabling participants to optimize their networking and deal-making potential. Don't miss out on these groundbreaking events! Secure your spot now to unlock unprecedented business opportunities and shape the future of the bitumen and base oil markets in AMEA.

