Senate Bill 1142 Printer's Number 1491

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - collect or take, or attempt to claim, collect or take, money

or anything of value in or from a local gaming terminal or

redemption terminal with the intent to defraud, or to claim,

collect or take an amount greater than the amount won, or to

manipulate with the intent to cheat, a component of a local

gaming terminal or redemption terminal in a manner contrary

to the designed and normal operational purpose.

(b) Criminal penalties and fines.--

(1) (i) A person that commits a first offense in

violation of 18 Pa.C.S. § 4902, 4903 or 4904 in

connection with providing information or making a

statement, whether written or oral, to the board, the

bureau, the department, the Pennsylvania State Police,

the Office of Attorney General or a district attorney as

required by this part commits an offense to be graded in

accordance with the applicable section violated. A person

that is convicted of a second or subsequent violation of

18 Pa.C.S. § 4902, 4903 or 4904 in connection with

providing information or making any statement, whether

written or oral, to the board, the bureau, the

department, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Office of

Attorney General or a district attorney as required by

this part commits a felony of the second degree.

(ii) A person that violates subsection (a)(2), (3),

(4), (5), (6), (7), (8), (9), (10), (11), (12) or (17)

commits a misdemeanor of the first degree. A person that

is convicted of a second or subsequent violation of

subsection (a)(2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7), (8), (9),

(10), (11), (12) or (17) commits a felony of the second

degree.

