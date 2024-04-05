Senate Bill 1142 Printer's Number 1491
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - collect or take, or attempt to claim, collect or take, money
or anything of value in or from a local gaming terminal or
redemption terminal with the intent to defraud, or to claim,
collect or take an amount greater than the amount won, or to
manipulate with the intent to cheat, a component of a local
gaming terminal or redemption terminal in a manner contrary
to the designed and normal operational purpose.
(b) Criminal penalties and fines.--
(1) (i) A person that commits a first offense in
violation of 18 Pa.C.S. § 4902, 4903 or 4904 in
connection with providing information or making a
statement, whether written or oral, to the board, the
bureau, the department, the Pennsylvania State Police,
the Office of Attorney General or a district attorney as
required by this part commits an offense to be graded in
accordance with the applicable section violated. A person
that is convicted of a second or subsequent violation of
18 Pa.C.S. § 4902, 4903 or 4904 in connection with
providing information or making any statement, whether
written or oral, to the board, the bureau, the
department, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Office of
Attorney General or a district attorney as required by
this part commits a felony of the second degree.
(ii) A person that violates subsection (a)(2), (3),
(4), (5), (6), (7), (8), (9), (10), (11), (12) or (17)
commits a misdemeanor of the first degree. A person that
is convicted of a second or subsequent violation of
subsection (a)(2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7), (8), (9),
(10), (11), (12) or (17) commits a felony of the second
degree.
