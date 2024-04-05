Senate Resolution 253 Printer's Number 1493

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1493

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

253

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, FONTANA, KANE, BREWSTER, STREET AND

CAPPELLETTI, APRIL 5, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 5, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of April 2 through 8, 2024, as

"International Dark Sky Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The welfare and enjoyment of this Commonwealth is

associated with its character, including its dark skies ambiance

at night; and

WHEREAS, Preserving and protecting the night sky enhances the

use and enjoyment of property through the use of appropriate

lighting practices; and

WHEREAS, Nighttime light pollution continues to increase,

further presenting adverse impacts on all Pennsylvanians; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania values energy consumption reduction

practices; and

WHEREAS, Sustainable outdoor lighting practices are desired

to decrease the human impact on the environment; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians can take action to reduce light

pollution by considering the purpose of outdoor lighting, using

the correct illumination level, limiting the duration of its use

to legitimate need and choosing lights that emit lower amounts

