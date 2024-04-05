Senate Bill 1136 Printer's Number 1497

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1497

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1136

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, COLLETT, LANGERHOLC, CULVER, BREWSTER,

STREET, CAPPELLETTI AND J. WARD, APRIL 5, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 5, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in school health services, further

providing for dental examinations and dental hygiene

services.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1403 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended to read:

Section 1403. Dental [Examinations] Screenings and Dental

Hygiene Services.--(a) [All] Notwithstanding any other

provision of law, all children of school age in the

Commonwealth, (i) upon original entry into the school, (ii)

while in the third grade, and (iii) while in the seventh grade,

shall be given a dental [examination] screening by a school

dentist or public health dental hygiene practitioner: Provided,

however, That this requirement shall not apply to those school

