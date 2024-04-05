Senate Bill 1136 Printer's Number 1497
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1497
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1136
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, COLLETT, LANGERHOLC, CULVER, BREWSTER,
STREET, CAPPELLETTI AND J. WARD, APRIL 5, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 5, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school health services, further
providing for dental examinations and dental hygiene
services.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1403 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended to read:
Section 1403. Dental [Examinations] Screenings and Dental
Hygiene Services.--(a) [All] Notwithstanding any other
provision of law, all children of school age in the
Commonwealth, (i) upon original entry into the school, (ii)
while in the third grade, and (iii) while in the seventh grade,
shall be given a dental [examination] screening by a school
dentist or public health dental hygiene practitioner: Provided,
however, That this requirement shall not apply to those school
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20