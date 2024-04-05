Senate Resolution 254 Printer's Number 1500
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - million in the United States; and
WHEREAS, Believing that every human being, regardless of
race, gender or creed, is equal in the eyes of God, Sikhism
emerged as a pioneer of social justice, with female
participation in religious ceremonies widely encouraged and
interfaith efforts to fight oppression regularly pursued; and
WHEREAS, The religion's emphasis on loving service to
humanity also inspires Sikhs in this Commonwealth to make
lasting social contributions, such as providing free food to the
less fortunate; and
WHEREAS, Despite their progressive principles and charitable
deeds, the American Sikh community commonly experiences
discrimination, often by individuals who are unaware of the
beliefs and practices of the faith; and
WHEREAS, Sikhs disproportionately experience school bullying,
with estimates indicating that more than 50% of all Sikh
children, and about 67% of turbaned-Sikh children, endure
physical or verbal abuse while at school; and
WHEREAS, Nearly 60% of Americans admit to knowing nothing
about the religion or its practitioners, and national rates of
anti-Sikh bigotry rose dramatically following the September 11th
terrorist attacks; and
WHEREAS, Deadly assaults against the Sikh community, such as
the hate-inspired murder of six worshipers at the Sikh Gurdwara
of Wisconsin in August 2012, have also become all-too-common
occurrences across the country; and
WHEREAS, Although the Sikh community continues to peacefully
overcome each attack on its cultural identity, the Commonwealth
wants to increase public awareness of Sikh faith and memorialize
the lasting contributions of its Sikh residents; and
