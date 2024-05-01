Submit Release
Senate Bill 1161 Printer's Number 1569

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1569

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1161

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, FLYNN, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON AND MILLER,

MAY 1, 2024

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

MAY 1, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), entitled

"An act providing for the State Board of Vehicle

Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons; and providing

penalties," in preliminary provisions, further providing for

definitions; in vehicles, further providing for grounds for

disciplinary proceedings and repealing provisions relating to

recreational vehicle shows, recreational vehicle off-premise

sales, recreational vehicle exhibitions and recreational

vehicle rallies and to off-premise sales, shows, exhibitions

or rallies on Sundays; and, in recreational vehicles, further

providing for definitions and for warranty obligations and

providing for recreational vehicle events and for

recreational vehicle events on Sundays.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "recreational vehicle show,"

"recreational vehicle off-premise sale," "recreational vehicle

exhibition" or "recreational vehicle rally" in section 102 of

the act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), known as the

Board of Vehicles Act, is amended to read:

Section 102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

