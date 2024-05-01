Senate Bill 1161 Printer's Number 1569
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1161
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, FLYNN, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON AND MILLER,
MAY 1, 2024
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
MAY 1, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), entitled
"An act providing for the State Board of Vehicle
Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons; and providing
penalties," in preliminary provisions, further providing for
definitions; in vehicles, further providing for grounds for
disciplinary proceedings and repealing provisions relating to
recreational vehicle shows, recreational vehicle off-premise
sales, recreational vehicle exhibitions and recreational
vehicle rallies and to off-premise sales, shows, exhibitions
or rallies on Sundays; and, in recreational vehicles, further
providing for definitions and for warranty obligations and
providing for recreational vehicle events and for
recreational vehicle events on Sundays.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "recreational vehicle show,"
"recreational vehicle off-premise sale," "recreational vehicle
exhibition" or "recreational vehicle rally" in section 102 of
the act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), known as the
Board of Vehicles Act, is amended to read:
Section 102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
