Senate Resolution 257 Printer's Number 1503

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - WHEREAS, From our first president to the last, we have

acknowledged America's faith, with President George Washington

recognizing "it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the

providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for

his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor,"

and President Joe Biden most recently acknowledging Thanksgiving

as a "time to reflect on our many blessings from God, this

Nation, and each other"; and

WHEREAS, America's Judeo-Christian founding promotes

religious diversity and tolerance; and

WHEREAS, Religious liberty serves to strengthen our country's

appreciation of all peoples, regardless of faith; and

WHEREAS, Eternal diligence is needed to preserve religious

freedom; and

WHEREAS, Attacks on religious liberty and people of faith

continue to plague our nation, with some religious charities

even being forced to betray the tenets of their faith in order

to participate in certain government programs; and

WHEREAS, Many seek to criminalize religious beliefs in

certain controversial areas; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth's founder William Penn said "No

people can be truly happy, though under the greatest enjoyments

of civil liberties, if abridged of the freedom of their

consciences as to their religious profession and worship"; and

WHEREAS, Gouverneur Morris, a representative of this

Commonwealth at the constitutional convention said, "There must

be religion. When that ligament is torn, society is disjointed

and its members perish...[T]he most important of all lessons is

the denunciation of ruin to every state that rejects the

precepts of religion"; and

