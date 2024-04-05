Senate Bill 1145 Printer's Number 1506

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - (3) Receive any compensation for any services rendered

before the date on which a notice of disagreement is filed

with respect to the individual's case.

(4) Guarantee, either directly or by implication, that

an individual is certain to receive specific veterans'

benefits or that an individual is certain to receive a

specific level, percentage or amount of veterans' benefits.

(5) Receive excessive or unreasonable fees as

compensation for advising or assisting any individual with

any veterans' benefits matter. The factors in 38 CFR 14.636

(relating to payment of fees for representation by agents and

attorneys in proceedings before Agencies of Original

Jurisdiction and before the Board of Veterans' Appeals) as of

the effective date of this paragraph shall govern

determinations of whether a fee is excessive or unreasonable.

(b) Transparency.--A person seeking to receive compensation

for preparing, presenting, prosecuting, advising, consulting or

assisting an individual with any veterans' benefits matter

shall, before rendering any services, memorialize all terms

regarding the individual's payment of fees for services rendered

in a written agreement, signed by both parties, that adheres to

all criteria specified within 38 CFR 14.636.

(c) Grading.--A violation of this section shall be an

unlawful practice and a misdemeanor of the third degree.

(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Compensation." Payment of any money, thing of value or

financial benefit.

"Person." An individual, corporation, business trust,

20240SB1145PN1506 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30