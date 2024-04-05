Senate Bill 1145 Printer's Number 1506
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - (3) Receive any compensation for any services rendered
before the date on which a notice of disagreement is filed
with respect to the individual's case.
(4) Guarantee, either directly or by implication, that
an individual is certain to receive specific veterans'
benefits or that an individual is certain to receive a
specific level, percentage or amount of veterans' benefits.
(5) Receive excessive or unreasonable fees as
compensation for advising or assisting any individual with
any veterans' benefits matter. The factors in 38 CFR 14.636
(relating to payment of fees for representation by agents and
attorneys in proceedings before Agencies of Original
Jurisdiction and before the Board of Veterans' Appeals) as of
the effective date of this paragraph shall govern
determinations of whether a fee is excessive or unreasonable.
(b) Transparency.--A person seeking to receive compensation
for preparing, presenting, prosecuting, advising, consulting or
assisting an individual with any veterans' benefits matter
shall, before rendering any services, memorialize all terms
regarding the individual's payment of fees for services rendered
in a written agreement, signed by both parties, that adheres to
all criteria specified within 38 CFR 14.636.
(c) Grading.--A violation of this section shall be an
unlawful practice and a misdemeanor of the third degree.
(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Compensation." Payment of any money, thing of value or
financial benefit.
"Person." An individual, corporation, business trust,
20240SB1145PN1506 - 2 -
