Senate Bill 1126 Printer's Number 1508

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1508

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1126

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, SAVAL, KEARNEY,

COLEMAN, HUTCHINSON AND MARTIN, APRIL 5, 2024

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, APRIL 5, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), entitled

"An act to empower cities of the second class A, and third

class, boroughs, incorporated towns, townships of the first

and second classes including those within a county of the

second class and counties of the second through eighth

classes, individually or jointly, to plan their development

and to govern the same by zoning, subdivision and land

development ordinances, planned residential development and

other ordinances, by official maps, by the reservation of

certain land for future public purpose and by the acquisition

of such land; to promote the conservation of energy through

the use of planning practices and to promote the effective

utilization of renewable energy sources; providing for the

establishment of planning commissions, planning departments,

planning committees and zoning hearing boards, authorizing

them to charge fees, make inspections and hold public

hearings; providing for mediation; providing for transferable

development rights; providing for appropriations, appeals to

courts and penalties for violations; and repealing acts and

parts of acts," in general provisions, further providing for

definitions; in subdivision and land development, further

providing for grant of power and for contents of subdivision

and land development ordinance; and, in zoning, further

providing for ordinance provisions, providing for accessory

dwelling units and further providing for zoning purposes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "mobilehome," "mobilehome lot"

and "mobilehome park" in section 107 of the act of July 31, 1968

