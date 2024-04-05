Senate Bill 1130 Printer's Number 1509
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1509
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1130
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, BROOKS, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA,
DILLON, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, MILLER, COMITTA,
HUTCHINSON, COSTA, DUSH AND L. WILLIAMS, APRIL 5, 2024
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 5, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, further
providing for billing.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 635.7 of the act of May 17, 1921
(P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921,
is amended to read:
Section 635.7. Billing.--(a) When an EMS agency is
dispatched by a public safety answering point as defined in 35
Pa.C.S. § 5302 (relating to definitions) or an EMS agency
dispatch center under 35 Pa.C.S. § 8129(i) (relating to
emergency medical services agencies) for an emergency and
