Senate Bill 1130 Printer's Number 1509

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1509

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1130

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, BROOKS, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA,

DILLON, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, MILLER, COMITTA,

HUTCHINSON, COSTA, DUSH AND L. WILLIAMS, APRIL 5, 2024

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 5, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, further

providing for billing.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 635.7 of the act of May 17, 1921

(P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921,

is amended to read:

Section 635.7. Billing.--(a) When an EMS agency is

dispatched by a public safety answering point as defined in 35

Pa.C.S. § 5302 (relating to definitions) or an EMS agency

dispatch center under 35 Pa.C.S. § 8129(i) (relating to

emergency medical services agencies) for an emergency and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22