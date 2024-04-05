Submit Release
Senate Bill 916 Printer's Number 1510

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1510

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

916

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL, CULVER, DUSH,

J. WARD, COSTA, BROWN AND MILLER, APRIL 5, 2024

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 5, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for

Pennsylvania Sportsman plate and establishing the Youth

Hunting and Fishing Restricted Account.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1355.2. Pennsylvania Sportsman plate.

(a) Design.- - No later than 60 days after the effective date

of this section, the department, in consultation with the

Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat

Commission, shall design a special Pennsylvania Sportsman

registration plate.

(b) Application.--Upon application by any person and payment

of a $40 fee, which shall be in addition to the registration

fee, the department shall issue a Pennsylvania Sportsman

registration plate to the person.

(c) Limitation on gross weight.--The special registration

Senate Bill 916 Printer's Number 1510

