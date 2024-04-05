Senate Bill 916 Printer's Number 1510
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1510
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
916
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL, CULVER, DUSH,
J. WARD, COSTA, BROWN AND MILLER, APRIL 5, 2024
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 5, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for
Pennsylvania Sportsman plate and establishing the Youth
Hunting and Fishing Restricted Account.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1355.2. Pennsylvania Sportsman plate.
(a) Design.- - No later than 60 days after the effective date
of this section, the department, in consultation with the
Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat
Commission, shall design a special Pennsylvania Sportsman
registration plate.
(b) Application.--Upon application by any person and payment
of a $40 fee, which shall be in addition to the registration
fee, the department shall issue a Pennsylvania Sportsman
registration plate to the person.
(c) Limitation on gross weight.--The special registration
