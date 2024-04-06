Submit Release
Gaming and lottery companies to be inspected this year

VIETNAM, April 6 -  

HÀ NỘI Six casinos, 10 lottery firms and 11 gaming companies will be inspected this year, said the Ministry of Finance (MoF) in a recent statement.

Task forces, consisting of officials from the MoF and provincial finance and tax departments, will be formed to carry out the inspections. Companies will be informed at least seven days prior and given a list of the inspection team.

The six casinos to be inspected are run by the Phú Quốc Tourism Development and Investment JSC., the Royal International JSC., the Li Lai International Entertainment Joint Stock Company JSC., the Lào Cai International Joint Venture Hotel Company JSC., the Nam Hội An Development Limited Company JSC., and the Hải Phòng International Joint Venture Tourism Limited Company.

A total of 10 lottery companies will also be inspected, namely those in the provinces of Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Thái Nguyên, Bắc Giang, Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi, Kon Tum, Bình Thuận, Bến Tre and Đà Nẵng City.

The eleven gaming companies will face inspections are the Halong Star Travel Services JSC., the Private enterprise construction No 1 of Điện Biên Province; Saigon - Mui Ne Hotel Joint Stock Company; Hoa Binh Limited Company; Thanh Thanh Cong Tourism Joint Stock Company; Muong Thanh Group Joint Stock Company; Hai Van Nam Joint Stock Company; Duyen Ha Limited Company; Cam Ranh Riviera Resort Joint Stock Company; Dai Phuoc Loc Investment Limited Company; Ngoi Sao Viet Limited Company.

In a recent report by the ministry, 61 companies engaged in gambling and lottery activities across the country have been inspected with administrative fines worth of over VNĐ3 trillion imposed and a business licence revoked. VNS

