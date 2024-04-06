Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Mustafa

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to congratulate Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Mustafa on his appointment. The text of the letter is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

6 APRIL 2024

5 April 2024

Dear Prime Minister,

I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Your appointment comes at a very challenging time. Singapore is deeply concerned about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. We support an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow for the swift and unhindered delivery of aid. Singapore has delivered three tranches of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and deployed a Republic of Singapore Air Force aircraft for airdrop missions.

Singapore’s Enhanced Technical Assistance Package (ETAP) also supports the PA’s capacity-building efforts. More than 700 Palestinian officials have attended training courses and study visits under the ETAP so far. In 2022, Singapore established our Representative Office in Ramallah in 2022 to further facilitate our engagements with the PA.

Singapore continues to believe that a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable path to a comprehensive, just, and durable peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

I look forward to meeting you, and invite you to visit Singapore at a mutually convenient time. Until then, I wish you success in your new position.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

His Excellency Dr Mohammad Mustafa

Prime Minister

Palestinian Authority